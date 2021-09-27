Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence and Husband Cooke Maroney Step Out for Sunday Stroll in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney soaked up the sunny weather in New York City this weekend.

On Sunday, the pregnant actress, 31, and the art gallery director were photographed walking around SoHo together, both wearing casual outfits for the afternoon outing.

The Don't Look Up star wore a navy jumpsuit with a rainbow tie-dye collar while her husband opted for a light blue button-down and a white t-shirt. The couple both accessorized with black sunglasses for the sunny stroll.

Lawrence is currently expecting her first baby with Maroney, PEOPLE exclusively confirmed earlier this month. A film source close to the actress recently told PEOPLE that the Oscar winner is "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," said the source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."

"She loves her work and that will continue," the source added. "Like other actors, she will balance her career and her life as a wife and mom. She will do it well. Jen is grounded and ready to be a parent because she loves family life."

The source shared that Lawrence is proudly "ambitious and craves her work."

"She knows a fulfilled mom is better than one who gives up what she loves then regrets it," the source said. "I doubt that would ever happen with her."