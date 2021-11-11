Jennifer Lawrence is expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Heads Out for Casual Stroll in N.Y.C. — See Her Baby Bump

Jennifer Lawrence is keeping things casual as she prepares to welcome her first baby.

On Wednesday, the pregnant actress, 31, was spotted out for a stroll in New York City, bundled up in several layers to stay warm in the chilly weather.

Lawrence, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Cooke Maroney, covered her baby bump in a black jacket layered with a navy windbreaker. The Oscar winner also wore a pair of black sunglasses and slide sandals as she listened to her headphones while walking the streets.

Last month, the Silver Linings Playbook star was spotted heading to lunch with friend Derek Blasberg at the Mark Hotel near Central Park in N.Y.C. For the outing, Lawrence looked stylish in a white linen skirt and a pinstripe blouse which she left unbuttoned at the top of her baby bump.

Jennifer Lawrence Credit: BACKGRID

Lawrence and Maroney were also seen sweetly hugging one another during another October lunch outing in N.Y.C.'s downtown Manhattan. The couple was also joined by Maroney's mother, Suki Fredericks.

The actress's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Lawrence and Maroney are expecting.

A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence is "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," said the film source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."