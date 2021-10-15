Jennifer Lawrence, who is expecting her first baby with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish during a recent outing with friend Derek Blasberg

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence Puts Baby Bump on Display as She Steps Out for Lunch in N.Y.C.

Jennifer Lawrence is one chic mom-to-be!

On Thursday, the pregnant actress, 31, was photographed heading to lunch with friend Derek Blasberg at the Mark Hotel near Central Park in New York City.

The Silver Linings Playbook star, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, looked stylish for the afternoon outing, wearing a white linen skirt and a pinstripe blouse which she left unbuttoned at the top of her baby bump.

Lawrence paired her outfit with a beige tote bag, black sunglasses and yellow flats.

Earlier this month, the soon-to-be parents were spotted sweetly hugging one another during lunch in N.Y.C.'s downtown Manhattan.

The Hunger Games actress wore a sheer white tank top that hugged her baby bump along with a pair of black leggings, cat-eye sunglasses and a black crossbody purse.

Maroney, an art gallery director, matched his wife in a white t-shirt, dark pants and a khaki baseball cap. The couple was also joined by Maroney's mother Suki Fredericks.

The actress' rep confirmed to PEOPLE last month that Lawrence and Maroney are expecting.

A film source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE that Lawrence is "looking forward" to becoming a new parent.

"Jen wanted a family for a long time and found an ideal mate whom she loves, respects and enjoys being around," said the source. "She loves married life, and they have a solid foundation for a baby. She is very happy and looking forward to being a mom."