BumpWatch: Jennifer Connelly and Kids Get Shady

Sporting look-alike shades with her kids, Jennifer Connelly puts her baby bump on display while walking with her two sons, Stellan, 7½, and Kai, 13 - plus their dog! - in New York City on Friday.

Lookin’ good!

Connelly, 40, and husband Paul Bettany expect the latest addition to their family in early summer.

