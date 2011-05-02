BumpWatch: Jennifer Connelly and Kids Get Shady
Sporting look-alike shades with her kids, Jennifer Connelly puts her baby bump on display while walking with her two sons, Stellan, 7½, and Kai, 13 - plus their dog! - in New York City on Friday.
Lookin’ good!
Following
Connelly, 40, and husband Paul Bettany expect the latest addition to their family in early summer.
