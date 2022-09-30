Pregnant Jenna Johnson Dazzles in Purple Sequin Dress on Red Carpet with Val Chmerkovskiy: Photos

Jenna Johnson is serving up a glamorous maternity look!

The professional dancer, who is currently expecting her first baby with Val Chmerkovskiy, put her baby bump on display Wednesday night as she dazzled in a purple sequin dress at the Los Angeles premiere of Bros.

Johnson, 28, and Chmerkovskiy, 36, posed together on the red carpet, with the Dancing with the Stars pro dancer matching his wife in a dark purple suit. The soon-to-be mom also snapped a few solo pictures, showing off her bump while turning to the side for the camera.

"Serving you pregnant Cher for the @brosthemovie premiere 💜," Johnson said of her look on Instagram.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Juan Pablo Rico/Sipa R: Caption . PHOTO: Jerod Harris/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Earlier this month, Chmerkovskiy spoke to reporters at DWTS Season 31 virtual press conference about how Johnson is feeling about sitting out this season of the show.

"She's just pregnant with so much emotion," he joked.

"No, she's excited. She obviously misses all of this, but she'll vicariously experience it through our journey, and this is a good break for her," the dancing pro noted.

Giving his wife credit for having "an amazing run the past couple of years," he said that it definitely felt like "a good time for her to take a second to pursue our outside of work dreams, our life goals."

The couple shared the exciting news that they're expecting a son on Instagram last month with a fun sex reveal featuring confetti poppers.

In what appeared to be a professional photoshoot, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy smiled in anticipation of the news. The first photo was in black-and-white while the following snaps were in color, showing the blue confetti.

"IT'S A ... BOY!!!!!!! 💙Today we are officially halfway there to meeting our son. Saying those words still makes me emotional!!" Johnson captioned the pictures. "SO EXCITED to be a boy mom 😭."