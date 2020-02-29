Pregnant Jenna Dewan Shows Off Her Baby Bump During Relaxing Weekend with Daughter Everly

Jenna Dewan is having a mommy spa day!

The actress — who is expecting her second child — spent her Saturday doing a belly facial mask, showing off her growing bump and self-care moment to Instagram.

In the mirror selfie, Dewan, 39, is seen wearing a lacey black bralette and black underwear as her stomach is almost completely covered with the belly mask.

The hydrating mask — sold by maternity beauty brand Hatch — features an adorable winking eye icon and is used to “minimize the appearance of stretch marks and scars during pregnancy and postpartum,” according to the brand.

“Can you spot the 😉,” the Step Up star asked her followers in the caption.

Meanwhile, on her Instagram Story, Dewan shared precious moments with 6-year-old daughter Everly, whom she co-parents with ex Channing Tatum, while watching Disney Channel’s Zombies 2. In the clips, the mother-daughter pair can be seen snuggling with their dog and taking in the latest installment of the musical series.

Aside from relaxing spa treatments, Dewan also has fiancé Steve Kazee to count on during her pregnancy process for serenades, foot rubs, and burritos!

The 44-year-old Tony winner — who is expecting his first child with Dewan — recently serenaded the Flirty Dancing star in their bedroom.

“I’m the luckiest,” Dewan wrote over a clip of Kazee crooning while playing the guitar.

jenna dewan/Instagram

Kazee sang a sweet melody from a chair across the room as Dewan watched on from her bed.

Dewan — who is already mom to 6-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum — told PEOPLE last month that Kazee has been “really supportive” during the pregnancy.

“Steve is amazing,” Dewan raved. “He’s the most nurturing man. He really is supportive and communicates well with me throughout the process. He’s always down for a foot rub and grabbing me bean burritos. He’s absolutely amazing.”