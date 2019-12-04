Happy birthday, Jenna Dewan!

The actress’ boyfriend Steve Kazee shared a loving Instagram tribute to Dewan on Tuesday to celebrate her 39th birthday as well as all of the “little life moments” they share together.

“This woman. What an indelible mark she has placed on my heart,” Kazee, 44, wrote.

“The day of her birth has been a full one for us so far…dropping off the kiddo at school, baby doc appointment, nursery planning, moving into our new home, picking the kiddo up from school and so many other little life moments,” the Shameless actor continued, adding that “through it all I love catching eyes with her and knowing that she is the person I will be spending the rest of my life with.”

“I couldn’t be more grateful that she was put on this earth and that we found each other through all the noise,” the Tony Award winner said, concluding sweetly, “I love you Jenna and I hope you have the happiest of birthdays!”

Dewan and Kazee started dating in the fall of last year and announced in September that they are expecting their first child together.

RELATED: Pregnant Jenna Dewan Says She Was a ‘Lot Sick’ in the ‘Beginning’ — but ‘Now I’m Good’

“We are beyond overjoyed and couldn’t be happier to be expanding our family!” the couple shared with PEOPLE exclusively at the time.

Kazee’s sweet birthday message comes not long after Dewan’s divorce from Channing Tatum was finalized — something that the actress “is very relieved” about.

“Now, she can just focus on the future,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Dewan and Tatum separated in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage, but the former Step Up costars continue to share custody of their six-year-old daughter Everly.

In October, Dewan had similarly loving words for Kazee as he celebrated his birthday.

Image zoom Steve Kazee, Jenna Dewan Broadimage/Shutterstock

“The world became a better place the day you were born…Your strength, gentleness, humor and caring beautiful soul touches everyone who knows you. I am the luckiest girl in the world to love you and be loved by you❤️” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the pair.

The Flirty Dancing star told Entertainment Tonight this week that she is “totally in love” with her Broadway star beau.

“You just know if you have it,” Dewan told the outlet of her chemistry with Kazee. “It’s the sparks that fly and it just works really well.”

RELATED: Pregnant Jenna Dewan Cradles Baby Bump on the 2019 AMAs Red Carpet

“I am in a really great place and totally in love,” she said. “It’s nice.”

Last week, the duo spent Thanksgiving together with Everly, who Dewan told ET is both “really excited” and “really protective” of her now that she’s pregnant.

“She’s worried about what I’m eating, making sure it’s healthy. When I say, ‘Mommy needs to sit down and take a break,’ she totally gets it. She hugs and cuddles the belly,” the dancer continued.

“I mean, it’s really been adorable,” she said. “You never know how it’s gonna go, and so far she’s been so excited. And she tells the entire world. Everyone. Everyone, every way. Even people that check us out at stores. She’s like, ‘Does she know my mom’s pregnant?’ They’re like, ‘We can see.’”