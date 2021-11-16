See Inside Pregnant Jeannie Mai's 'Unforgettable' Baby Shower: 'I Will Never Forget This Day'

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is currently expecting her first baby with husband Jeezy

Jeannie Mai Jenkins is giving fans a glimpse into her "unforgettable" baby shower.

On Monday, The Real co-host, 42, shared photos on Instagram of the travel-themed event held in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she celebrated her baby on the way alongside family and friends. Mai Jenkins is expecting her first child with husband Jeezy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"So thankful to have the most wonderful friends throw us such a sweet, unforgettable shower for a Baby Jenkins. As we count down these last few weeks, I'm emotional realizing how our life is about to be changed forever 🤍," Mai Jenkins writes. "Thank you to all of our supportive friends and family for being a community of trust, love, and joy. I will never forget this day 🐣"

For the celebration, Mai Jenkins wore a bright yellow maxi dress that hugged her baby bump. The party included custom-designed decorations, including numerous balloon and flower bouquets.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jeannie Mai baby shower Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto

There was also an epic three-layer cake designed to look like a globe sitting on top of a suitcase with a cake topper that read, "Oh the places Baby Jenkins will go."

The star-studded bash brought together many of Mai Jenkins' famous friends, including her co-host from The Real, Adrienne Houghton, former The Talk co-host and expecting mom Elaine Welteroth and cosmetic gurus Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson.

Jeannie Mai baby shower Jeannie Mai baby shower

Left: Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto Right: Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto

Speaking with Women's Health in September, Mai Jenkins said finding out about the pregnancy was "the most beautiful sign that anything's possible, that you're not in control, and God has a plan."

"Being a mom is hands down the hardest role in the entire world. Now that we're bringing another Jenkins into the picture. I have no idea what to expect," she said, adding of Jeezy, who is father to two kids, "He's an amazing dad, [and it] overwhelms me with even more love."