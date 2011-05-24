BumpWatch: January Jones Pampers Her Pooch
An expectant January Jones puts her burgeoning belly on display while walking her pooch Max with a pal on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Advertisement
|
Peekaboo, we see your bump!
An expectant January Jones puts her burgeoning belly on display while walking her pooch Max with a pal on Sunday in Los Angeles.
Following
The Mad Men star, 33, is due this fall.
“She’s really looking forward to this new chapter in her life as a single mom,” a source told PEOPLE recently.