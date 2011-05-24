BumpWatch: January Jones Pampers Her Pooch

An expectant January Jones puts her burgeoning belly on display while walking her pooch Max with a pal on Sunday in Los Angeles.

By peoplestaff225
Updated December 02, 2020 01:44 PM
Advertisement

Peekaboo, we see your bump!

An expectant January Jones puts her burgeoning belly on display while walking her pooch Max with a pal on Sunday in Los Angeles.

The Mad Men star, 33, is due this fall.

“She’s really looking forward to this new chapter in her life as a single mom,” a source told PEOPLE recently.

RELATED: January Jones Will Be a ‘Great Mother,’ Says Mad Men Costar

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com