Jamie Otis Reveals She Tested Negative for Coronavirus as She Reflects on Pregnancy: 'Such a Relief'

Jamie Otis has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after getting a COVID-19 test under the recommendation of her doctor.

The pregnant Married at First Sight alum, 33, shared her test results in an Instagram post on Sunday that featured a photo of her bare baby bump. The picture showed the expectant mom, who already shares 2½-year-old Henley Grace with husband Doug Hehner, in a red bikini with a loading bar reading 90 percent superimposed over her belly.

"Almost fully loaded🤰🏼 AND MY CORONA VIRUS TEST RESULTS ARE BACK!🧐 I’m COVID-19 NEGATIVE!🥳🎉 AHH, such a RELIEF!" Otis, who shares 2½-year-old Henley Grace with husband Doug Hehner, wrote in the caption. "Thanks again for all your love and support!🙏🏻💗⁣"

In the post, Otis also shared a shot of herself wearing the same two-piece swimsuit when she was pregnant with her daughter, as well as a side-by-side comparison between the two pictures.

Reflecting on the differences between her pregnancies, Otis wrote, "I SWEAR I am way bigger this time, but I don’t know if you can see in these pics?⁣"

She continued, "Even with all the discomfort (Hemerrhroids are huge😳, back & hips are in constant pain😫, can’t sleep😴, pee all the time....🤪) I’m still not “ready” for him to come! I never felt 'ready' for Gracie either 🤷🏼‍♀️ Does anyone ever feel *READY* for their baby to come?!!🤱🏻🤣."

Last week, after testing for the coronavirus, the former reality star said that she would not be able to have a home birth as planned unless the results came back as negative.

“In other news, my midwife said we can’t do a home birth until my covid-19 test comes back negative,” Otis shared alongside an Instagram photo showing off her baby bump. “Ah, stressful! Esp since I was only 'recommended' to take it by my primary doc (which of course I agreed its best to know in case I’m a “silent carrier” & spread to my newborn). I have ZERO symptoms so I’m 99.99% sure I’m not positive!👍🏼.”⁣

She added at the time, “I keep telling this little guy that as much as I want to meet him he’s gotta stay in there until that test comes back NEGATIVE!”

Earlier in April, Otis told PeopleTV that she and Hehner, 36, decided to have a home birth because “the pros outweighed the cons.”

“You learn in nursing school that the safest place is the hospital to have a baby because then they have everything there handy, God forbid [an emergency] happens last minute,” Otis, who is a labor and delivery nurse, said.

Hehner added that the couple “did a ton of research” on home birth before making their decision.

“The fact that I may or may not be able to be a support person at the delivery in the hospital [and] what do we do with our daughter if I can’t leave the hospital?” he said. “At least with our house, we know it’s a more controlled environment.”

