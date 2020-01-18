Pregnant Jamie Otis Poses Naked While Showing Off Her Baby Bump: 'It's the Best'

Jamie Otis is loving every second of being pregnant!

The Married at First Sight star, 33, gave fans an update on her pregnancy on Saturday, showing off her growing baby bump in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

In the clip, Otis can be seen posing naked in front of a bathroom mirror as she films herself with her phone in one hand and covers her chest with another arm.

“I just have to show you,” she says in the video. “Last time I was in L.A., I had no bump and now I have a really, really big one.”

“And I absolutely love, love, love every second of it,” Otis continues. “It’s the best.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Image zoom Jamie Otis Jamie Otis/Instagram

The mom-to-be also wrote alongside the clip, “I finally have a REAL BUMP when I wake up!” She captioned the video message with the hashtag “pregnant,” as well as a tag to her future son’s Instagram account.

Otis announced her pregnancy in September, sharing that she and husband Dough Hehner — who met on season 1 of MAFS — are expecting another baby.

The two previously lost their son Johnathan Edward at 17 weeks gestation. Then in August 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Henley Grace.

Otis experienced a chemical pregnancy in 2018 and a miscarriage at 10 weeks along in January 2019.

RELATED: Pregnant Jamie Otis Reveals She Has Been Diagnosed with HPV: ‘Could Be a Sign of Early Cancer’

Image zoom Jamie Otis Taylor Hill/Getty

RELATED: Pregnant Jamie Otis Reveals Why She and Husband Doug Hehner ‘Haven’t Had Sex in 2 Months’

In November, the couple told PEOPLE that they are expecting a baby boy. The second-time parents-to-be revealed their baby’s sex by smashing eggs on each other’s heads during a party with family and friends.

“Doug instantly cried tears of joy. Our first baby was a boy, but we lost him at 17 weeks. Of course he loves our daughter, but he’s wanted a baby boy so badly for so long. This is truly an answered prayer for us,” Otis told PEOPLE. “For me, I can honestly say I was and I am still just praying for a happy and healthy baby. I didn’t care if it was a boy or girl — please just stick and be healthy. Of course, Doug wants that too, but he was begging God for a boy who’d stick and be healthy.”

Otis added, “With our last boy pregnancy I was planning the ‘gender reveal’ around this time and then literally a week and a half later I delivered him. Far too early to survive. And it was the most excruciating experience of our lives.”

Image zoom Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner with their daughter Jamie Otis/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Speaking of her latest pregnancy, Otis also said she’s “confident” about the health of her baby on the way. “With this pregnancy, we’ve seen the fertility specialist from the very beginning and graduated to our OB. I’ve had zero bleeding/cramping with this pregnancy so I am confident it is a healthy baby — at least I try my best to stay confident,” she said.

“That being said, I’m honestly just so excited and enjoying the blessing of being able to make and carry a baby again! I’d be lying if I didn’t admit I am a little scared too. Of course the fears of loss always creep up, but I try to pray them away and only put out positive vibes into the universe,” she shared.