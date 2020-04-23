Pregnant Jamie Otis Breaks Down in Tears After Getting Tested for Coronavirus: 'This Is a Nightmare'

Image zoom

Jamie Otis is feeling emotional amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, the Married at First Sight alum, 33, got candid about what’s it like being 37 weeks pregnant during the health crisis, breaking down in tears in an Instagram video after getting tested for COVID-19 under the recommendation of her doctor.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I feel really, really ridiculous. I’m crying like all the time these days. I feel so silly,” she says in the video filmed in the car. “I don’t know why, but I’m genuinely just so nervous.”

Otis said she started doubting herself after getting the coronavirus test, which typically involved medical professionals taking nose and throat swabs from the patient.

“Just the swab — I mean, that hurt really bad,” she shared through tears. “I was like, if I can’t handle the swap going up my nose, how am I gonna have an unmedicated childbirth? I think I’m just a little overwhelmed that I feel so annoyed at myself for being such a wimp about this.”

Image zoom Jamie Otis

RELATED: Jamie Otis on Struggling to Conceive Baby No. 2: ‘I Thought Having a Family Would Be Very Easy’

Otis, who shares 2½-year-old daughter Henley Grace with husband Doug Hehner, then expresses her worries of “annoying” her family with her emotions, telling fans, “I’m impatient. I don’t know how to reset my brain so I can just chill the F out.”

“This is not how I want to behave or how I want to feel going into delivering my baby,” she continues. “Gosh, this is a nightmare.”

However, Otis says she is trying to “stay positive” amid the outbreak.

“I’m trying to meditate. I’m trying to think happy thoughts,” she shares, before taking a deep sigh. “I don’t know how to calm my brain and be just a positive, happy person. I am so fortunate that I am able to stay home and quarantine, and I’m lucky that I have a low-risk pregnancy so I’m able to do a home birth. I know all these things and I’m trying to be thankful for that.”

“I feel very embarrassed,” the mom adds. “I just feel very annoying and a wimp because other women have it so much worse than I do, and here I am whining over just everything.”

Otis ended the clip by apologizing to viewers, telling followers that she’ll “get it together” soon.

RELATED: Pregnant Jamie Otis Apologizes for ‘Risking Family,’ Flying Home amid Coronavirus Outbreak

“I had planned on taking my weekly bump pic and CELEBRATING the fact that I’m full term but honestly, right now I’m in such an emotional rut & smiling for a cutesy pic is the last thing on my mind,” she captioned the candid video. “I dont wanna pretend I’m all happy-go-lucky over here when I’m a complete MESS.⁣”

“I’m embarrassed to admit it & I feel *so* annoying to even be concerned about anything!” she continued. “I’m so fortunate that I have a HEALTHY rainbow baby who is FULL TERM! (I’ve been holding my breath this whole pregnancy)🙏🏻 I am the LUCKY one who gets to stay home and quarantine while others have to go out and risk their lives to help those who are sick.⁣”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

As a labor and delivery nurse, Otis went on to show her appreciation for those working on the frontlines of the coronavirus, writing, “Honestly, I’m an RN and should be out there helping too but instead I’m safe inside. Which I justify with being pregnant but there are *so many* pregnant women going into the battle zone daily! They’re the real heroes!!!!⁣

“I know there are signs on the roads and you probably see it all the time that we at home are thankful for you – but I hope you genuinely *know* each time you gown up, get your masks & gloves on & walk into work WE AT HOME WHO ARE SAFE AND PROTECTED ARE SO *THANKFUL* for you and we applaud you!!🙏🏻👏🏻”

Image zoom Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner and daughter Henley Grace Jamie Otis/Instagram

RELATED: Jamie Otis Says It’s ‘Hard’ to Watch Friends Have Healthy Pregnancies After Her Miscarriage

Otis told PeopleTV earlier this month that she and Hehner, 36, chose to have a home birth for their son on the way because “the pros outweighed the cons.”

“You learn in nursing school that the safest place is the hospital to have a baby because then they have everything there handy, God forbid [an emergency] happens last minute,” noted Otis.

Hehner said the couple “did a ton of research” on home birth before making their decision, explaining, “The fact that I may or may not be able to be a support person at the delivery in the hospital [and] what do we do with our daughter if I can’t leave the hospital? At least with our house, we know it’s a more controlled environment.”

Otis has experienced several health-related concerns throughout her pregnancy. The former reality star revealed in December that she had been diagnosed with human papillomavirus (HPV), but would “have to wait to biopsy my cervix until after I have the baby.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.