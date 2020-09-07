The couple previously admitted that their third baby-on-the-way was "very much an accident"

Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Jokes She's 'Pretty Sure' Husband Tanner Tolbert 'Is Going to Get the Snip-Snip'

Jade Roper Tolbert might be ready to close up shop in the baby department.

On Monday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, answered fan questions on her Instagram Story, including one inquiry about what names she has considered for a potential baby girl.

Jade, who is currently expecting her third child with husband Tanner Tolbert, 33, is having fans vote on the moniker they will choose for their son on the way. The couple are already parents to son Brooks Easton, 13 months, and daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, 3.

She didn't divulge the name they would have used had their baby been a girl — but she teased that Tanner might be having a vasectomy.

"We have a name we are both super attached to (for no specific reason) that we love for a girl!" she wrote. "We are saving it for if some crazy reason we end up having four kids. (Although I'm pretty sure Tanner is going to get the snip-snip.)"

In May, the couple revealed that baby No. 3 was "very much an accident."

"Jade just came down one night ... and she just throws the test down on the table and goes, 'Tanner,' " he told Entertainment Tonight at the time.

"I just slapped it on the table," added Jade. "I saw [the positive test] and I was like, 'You mother-effer.' I slapped it down on the table and he was just so shocked."

"She has been dealing with a lot of morning sickness and I heard a lot of, 'You did this to me, Tanner,' " joked Tanner. "So there is some blame being thrown around."

Regardless, Jade is seeing it all in a positive light: "Sometimes things come in waves that you don't plan, but those are the best surprises."

The couple previously opened up about the pregnancy in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Story, revealing that she is due to give birth around Thanksgiving.

"Oops I did it again ... no, this one was not planned," Tanner said in response to one fan who asked if the pregnancy was planned, singing the first bit in the style of Britney Spears. "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."

Back in April 2018, the parents opened up to PEOPLE about how many children they envisioned having, with Jade explaining that she wants "our kids to be close in age so they’re close siblings, and I’m not getting any younger."

“We’ll see when the next one happens, but yeah — we’re officially not not trying!” Tanner added at the time, also mentioning that he was open to the idea of four little ones.