Jade Roper Tolbert and her husband Tanner Tolbert are currently expecting their third child together

Pregnant Jade Roper Tolbert Shows Off 21-Week Baby Bump: 'My Heartburn Is Wicked and My Lady Bits Hurt'

Jade Roper Tolbert is inching closer to the arrival of baby No. 3.

On Saturday, the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 33, posted a mirror selfie of her growing baby bump on Instagram and gave an update on how she's holding up as she and husband Tanner Tolbert await their third baby's arrival.

"21 weeks tomorrow!" the reality star wrote. "Starting to see baby’s little wiggles and flips now on the outside of my stomach! 😍😍😍."

The mom of two continued, "Feeling all sorts of symptoms (my heartburn is wicked and my lady bits hurt!), but always amazed and thankful for this little world I get to share just between the two of us."

Jade and Tanner — who already share 11-month-old son Brooks Easton and daughter Emerson "Emmy" Avery, who turns 3 in August — announced they were expecting their third child on May 18.

That same day, the couple revealed in a Q&A on Jade's Instagram Story that she was 13 weeks along and due to give birth around Thanksgiving.

"Oops I did it again ... no, this one was not planned," Tanner said in response to one fan who asked if the pregnancy had been in the works, singing the first bit in the style of Britney Spears. "Very much an accident, and very much a surprise when Jade told me."

"Yes, this was a big surprise," added the third-time mother-to-be.

In mid-June, Jade shared a photo of her 17-week bare baby bump, and indicated she and Tanner were likely not having any more children.