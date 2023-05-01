Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Tricks Followers — Including Paris Hilton — with Dog Inside a Baby Carrier

Ireland Baldwin pulled a fast one on her Instagram followers.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old mom-to-be posted a photo of boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) bringing a baby carrier into their home. When he puts the carrier down in front of the door, the camera pans around to reveal the couple's dog in the carrier, not Baldwin's baby on the way.

"👼🏼 ❤️," she captioned the video.

A number of celebrity commenters — including Paris Hilton and Hilary Duff — admitted to being duped by the hilarious video.

"That was very good Andre ….. that right hand of yours is getting stronger every day :)……

Can't wait ……❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏👏😳🚀🌈✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏻," grandma-to-be Kim Basinger commented.

Cousin Alaia Baldwin (Hailey Bieber's sister) also added, "YOU CANNOT DO THIS TO ME."

Last month, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share throwback photos from her own infancy as she talked about having a baby of her own "very soon."

"Someone looking a lil like this is coming to ya live (out of me) pretty soon 😵‍💫," she captioned the set of photos, where she's dressed in a yellow sweatshirt over a green and blue plaid dress.

In one photo, she is held by dad Alec Baldwin, who wears a gray sweatshirt and glasses in the '90s photo, sporting a short beard. Another photo shows baby Ireland looking over her mom's shoulder, with Basinger wearing a white t-shirt and denim overalls with a sweater wrapped around her waist.