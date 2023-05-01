Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Tricks Followers — Including Paris Hilton — with Dog Inside a Baby Carrier

Ireland Baldwin played a harmless but hilarious prank on followers who are awaiting the birth of her baby girl

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 1, 2023 03:29 PM
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Tricks Followers — Including Paris Hilton — with Baby Carrier Touting Dog
RAC, Ireland Baldwin. Photo: Ireland Baldwin/Instagram (2)

Ireland Baldwin pulled a fast one on her Instagram followers.

On Sunday, the 27-year-old mom-to-be posted a photo of boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) bringing a baby carrier into their home. When he puts the carrier down in front of the door, the camera pans around to reveal the couple's dog in the carrier, not Baldwin's baby on the way.

"👼🏼 ❤️," she captioned the video.

A number of celebrity commenters — including Paris Hilton and Hilary Duff — admitted to being duped by the hilarious video.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"That was very good Andre ….. that right hand of yours is getting stronger every day :)……
Can't wait ……❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️👏👏👏👏👏👏😳🚀🌈✨✨✨✨✨✨🙏🏻," grandma-to-be Kim Basinger commented.

Cousin Alaia Baldwin (Hailey Bieber's sister) also added, "YOU CANNOT DO THIS TO ME."

Last month, the entrepreneur took to Instagram to share throwback photos from her own infancy as she talked about having a baby of her own "very soon."

"Someone looking a lil like this is coming to ya live (out of me) pretty soon 😵‍💫," she captioned the set of photos, where she's dressed in a yellow sweatshirt over a green and blue plaid dress.

In one photo, she is held by dad Alec Baldwin, who wears a gray sweatshirt and glasses in the '90s photo, sporting a short beard. Another photo shows baby Ireland looking over her mom's shoulder, with Basinger wearing a white t-shirt and denim overalls with a sweater wrapped around her waist.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Crib Photo on Son Aire, 14 Months
Kylie Jenner's Son Aire, 14 Months, Adorably Poses Wide-Eyed in His Crib — See the Photo!
Cassidy Gifford
Kathie Lee Gifford's Pregnant Daughter Cassidy Shares Bump Photo: 'Baby's First Wedding'
Sophie Turner attends 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar After Party
Sophie Turner Says She Made 'Honest Mistake' After Accidentally Posting a Video of Her Daughter
NEWS - Janai Norman at home with family for People magazine. (ABC/Heidi Gutman) JANAI NORMAN AND FAMILY
'GMA' Anchor Janai Norman Reveals She's Pregnant with Baby No. 3: 'I've Been Manifesting This'
kelly kay baby photos
Kelly Kay Admits Pregnancy with Late Football Star's Baby Was 'Second to Worst Thing to Ever Happen'
Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates 'Film Daughter' Lindsay Lohan on Pregnancy: 'What a Mama She Will Be'
Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates 'Film Daughter' Lindsay Lohan on Pregnancy: 'What a Mama She Will Be'
Bonnie Wright, Who Played Ginny in Harry Potter, Is Expecting Her First Baby
Bonnie Wright, Who Played Ginny in 'Harry Potter' Films, Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby with Husband
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 23: Jennifer Gates attends Global Champions Tour of Monaco 2017 on June 23, 2017 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by fotopress/Getty Images)
Jennifer Gates Says Best Part of 26 Was 'Healthy Pregnancy and Daughter' as She Shares New Photo
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Daughter Ahead of 'First Night Out' at Love & Death Premiere
Kaley Cuoco, Tom Pelphrey Pose with Baby Ahead of 'First Night Out' at 'Love & Death' Premiere
Hallmark Couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini Expecting Their First Baby, Due This Summer
Hallmark Couple Alvina August and Marco Grazzini Expecting Their First Baby — See Her Baby Bump!
christina perri
Christina Perri's Daughter, 5, Asked Singer About Late Baby Sister's Body: 'Been Dreading This'
Rihanna
Pregnant Rihanna Makes Surprise Appearance, Talks New Role in 'Smurfs' Movie: 'Cool Points' with My Kids
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Baby Shower Photos: 'So Grateful for All the Wonderful People in My Life'
Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Shares Baby Shower Photos: 'Grateful for All the Wonderful People in My Life'
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy
Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Reveal Sex of Baby No. 2: 'We're So Elated'
‘Southern Charm’ Star Chelsea Meissner Pregnant with First Baby: ‘I’m So Fortunate
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby: 'I'm So Fortunate'
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Step Out for 'First Date Night' Since Birth of Baby Matilda