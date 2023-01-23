Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump Modeling Vintage Outfits

Just days after posting a heartfelt discussion regarding the challenges she's facing in pregnancy, Baldwin shared an informal fashion show on Instagram

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 23, 2023 08:06 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons". Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ireland Baldwin is showing off her unique style during pregnancy.

In a post shared to Instagram Monday, the 27-year-old mom-to-be offered up a slideshow of selfies sporting various fun vintage outfits, most of which boldly put her baby bump on display.

"Still sifting, thrifting, and lifting my boobs into these pieces I got recently/a while ago," she wrote. "So excited to finally update all of the vintage on the @goodtimes store."

The post — making reference to her store, which sells a variety of goods including vintage threads — marks a cheerful uptick in attitude on Instagram for Baldwin. Last week, she shared a more serious but extremely candid note discussing some of the challenges she's faced in her pregnancy thus far.

Writing that she is "struggling," she explained, "I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I've struggled to adapt to these changes."

She mentioned, among other things, a feeling of being left out: "It's hard coming on here and seeing mutuals dressing up for events, getting drinks, working on sets, going to school. It's hard feeling alone."

Baldwin gave kudos to her boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), who is also the father of their unborn child, for helping her through the harder aspects: "Without him, I think I would have lost my mind."

The model, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram late last month, sharing a photo of a sonogram, writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

She further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned, "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank.

Basinger revealed a week later that her daughter is expecting a baby girl, who will be Baldwin's first child.

