Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Throwback Baby Photos with Dad Alec Baldwin and Mom Kim Basinger

Ireland Baldwin is anticipating what her baby will look like as she looks back at her own baby photos

Published on April 18, 2023 10:25 AM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrB-reTPUU0/?img_index=4. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram
Ireland Baldwin as an infant with dad Alec Baldwin and mom Kim Basinger. Photo: Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is getting curious about what her little one will look like.

The entrepreneur mom-to-be, 27, took to Instagram on Saturday to share throwback photos from her own infancy as she talked about having a baby of her own "very soon."

"Someone looking a lil like this is coming to ya live (out of me) pretty soon 😵‍💫," she captioned the set of photos, where she's dressed in a yellow sweatshirt over a green and blue plaid dress.

In one photo, she is held by dad Alec Baldwin, who wears a gray sweatshirt and glasses in the '90s photo, sporting a short beard. Another photo shows baby Ireland looking over mom Kim Basinger's shoulder, with Basinger wearing in a white t-shirt and denim overalls with a sweater wrapped around her waist.

A sweet video recently shared by the 65-year-old actor's wife, Hilaria Baldwin, showed sister Carmen explaining to the rest of their younger siblings that Ireland is going to be a mom.

"You're going to be a grandpa," Carmen said to her dad in the video, to which the actor covered his face. "Ireland's pregnant."

The family then sat together and sendt their congratulations to the 27-year-old and boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos).

"From all these excited tiny uncles and aunties and grandpa Alec and grandma me... We are so happy for you, Ireland and Andre…can't wait to meet the little babe ❤️," Hilaria captioned the sweet post.

Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin in 2015.
Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin.
L: Caption Hilaria Baldwin, Alec Baldwin and Ireland Baldwin in 2015. PHOTO:
R: Caption Kim Basinger and daughter Ireland Baldwin. PHOTO: thecobrasnake.com/@thecobrasnake

Earlier this month, the Batman actress, 69, commented on a bump photo of Ireland, writing, "Can't wait👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️✨🙏🏻✨🚀🌈."

The L.A. Confidential actress also shared a sweet hug with her pregnant daughter at the couple's strip club baby shower in March.

Basinger smiled looking at Ireland while wearing a dark gray suit with a gray button down, while the mom-to-be wore a Victoria's Secret Ruched Lace Slip, showing off her bump and pairing the look with a pink wig for the festivities.

The moment was captioned from two angles, where Ireland could be seen with one-dollar bills in her top as she laughed and hugged her mom back.

