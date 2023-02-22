Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Shares Nude Mirror Selfie Celebrating Her 'BB on Board'

Ireland Baldwin is embracing her baby bump as her pregnancy continues.

The mom-to-be, 27, shared a new mirror selfie on Instagram Tuesday, posing after getting out of the shower. Her hair is wrapped in a towel and her phone blocks her face as she takes the nude shot, which puts her bare bump on display.

"Bb on board 💐," she captioned the post.

The former model is expecting her first baby with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos).

In an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast last month, the writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Baldwin also shared all the things she's looking forward to as she embarks on her motherhood journey.

"What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," Baldwin shared. "What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm."

"It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in late December, sharing a photo of a sonogram, writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

She further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank. Basinger revealed a week later that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.