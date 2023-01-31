Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Reveals 'Classy, Beautiful' Name She and Boyfriend RAC Chose for Baby

Ireland Baldwin looked ahead to her parenting journey during her appearance on the Girlboss podcast

By
Angela Andaloro
Published on January 31, 2023 02:04 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 27: Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" at Regency Bruin Theatre on January 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Ireland Baldwin attends the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons". Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Ireland Baldwin is sharing the inspiration behind her baby girl's name.

The mom-to-be, 27, appeared on the Girlboss Radio podcast this week, where she chatted about what she's looking forward to about being a parent.

"What I'm most excited about is really more centered around a lot of things I really wanted in terms of stability as a child myself that I didn't have," Baldwin shared. "What's kind of exciting is I get to raise this little human and do things completely differently than what I was taught was the norm."

"It's cool that I get to unconditionally love this person and do my best to make her as equipped for this world and badass as possible."

When asked about baby names, the model-turned-writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

RAC and Ireland Baldwin
RAC and Ireland Baldwin. RAC/Instagram

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, recently opened up about struggling with her mental health throughout her pregnancy on Instagram earlier this month. Amid her candid discussion, she went on to note that, "even through all of this, none of this reflects on how excited I am to be her mom."

"My career isn't going anywhere and if it is, f--- it. The friends that mattered most will be there and you'll have more room for new friendships. All of this is still worth it but it's ok to admit how hard and scary it all can be. You are not alone."

In the caption, Baldwin added, "this s--- is HARD. And you're not alone if you feel the same. And it's ok to be REAL and post highlight reels. It's ok to be happy and sad at the same time. I am grateful but I am struggling and that's perfectly ok."

Baldwin announced she and boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos) are expecting on Instagram late last month, sharing a photo of a sonogram, writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

She further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank. Basinger revealed a week later that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.

