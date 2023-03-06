Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Can't Breathe,' Poses with Boyfriend RAC in Latest Bump Update

Ireland Baldwin is enjoying time out with boyfriend RAC as her baby bump continues to grow

Published on March 6, 2023 04:09 PM
Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Can't Breathe' as She Shares Latest Bump Update
Ireland Baldwin. Photo: Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin is sharing another pregnancy update.

Posing for a mirror selfie video in an Instagram Story Sunday, the mom-to-be, 27, said she "can't breath" as she wears a black sports bra and black leggings that hug her baby bump. She accessorizes with a black beanie and rests her hand on her back for the bathroom shot.

The video is followed by a close-up photo with boyfriend RAC (born André Allen Anjos), captioning herself as "mom" and him as "dad."

Baldwin, who is the daughter of Alec Baldwin and his ex-wife Kim Basinger, announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in late December, sharing a photo of a sonogram, writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Says She 'Can't Breathe' as She Shares Latest Bump Update
Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC. Ireland Baldwin/Instagram

She further confirmed the news with a photo of a pregnancy test she shared to her Instagram Stories, which she captioned "It's not a dog lol" — responding to the many commenters who seemed to think Baldwin was pulling a prank. Basinger revealed a week later that her daughter is expecting a baby girl.

In an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January, the writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

Ireland Baldwin
Ireland Baldwin. Ireland Baldwin Instagram

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

