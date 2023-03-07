Pregnant Ireland Baldwin Celebrates 'Very Traditional' Baby Shower at a Strip Club: Photos

Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC enjoyed a fun-filled baby shower celebrating their next chapter with loved ones

Published on March 7, 2023 01:42 PM
ireland baldwin
Ireland Baldwin and RAC. Photo: ireland baldwin/instagram

Ireland Baldwin and boyfriend RAC were in full celebration mode as they prepare to welcome their baby girl.

The couple was honored by friends and families with a baby shower at a strip club, scenes of which were shared on Instagram late Monday and early Tuesday.

The mom-to-be wore a lacy black mini-dress that showed off her bump, paired with a pink wig for the festivities, while RAC (born André Allen Anjos) wore all black.

Signs at the event called it "Ireland and André's baby blowout," and "Baby's first strip club," with guests including Sailor Brinkley Cook, Rumer Willis, cousin Alaia Baldwin (Hailey Beiber's sister), and mom Kim Basinger hilariously going all-in on the theme.

"Way too many of these to post, but it'll have to come in parts 😂 My friends and family threw us a very traditional baby shower, as you can see," Ireland captioned her post about the event, which included Hello Kitty decor, a Barbie birth cake, and napkins with their daughter's ultrasound photo that included #HollandsFirstStripClub.

"I wouldn't have had it any other way. I was showered… in booty. Thank you to everyone at @jumbosclownroomofficial for making dreams come true and for being so kind. 🫶🏼 And thank you to everyone coming 💘."

Ireland Baldwin.
Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin.
Ireland Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley Cook.
L: Caption Ireland Baldwin. PHOTO: ireland baldwin/instagram
C: Caption Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin. PHOTO: ireland baldwin/instagram
R: Caption Ireland Baldwin and Sailor Brinkley Cook. PHOTO: ireland baldwin/instagram

The photos in her Instagram Story showed the fun-filled bash, where the mom-to-be posed bump-to-bump with an also pregnant Willis.

Ireland also shared a sweet moment with Basinger, 69, who was dressed in a black suit as she leaned in and embraced her daughter's bump. She shares Ireland with ex Alec Baldwin, who was absent from the festivities.

"The hottest granny there is," Alaia captioned the shot, which Ireland later reshared.

Ireland Baldwin's baby shower.
Ireland Baldwin's baby shower.
Ireland Baldwin's baby shower.
L: Caption Ireland Baldwin's baby shower. PHOTO: ireland baldwin/instagram
C: Caption Ireland Baldwin's baby shower. PHOTO: ireland baldwin/instagram
R: Caption Ireland Baldwin's baby shower. PHOTO: ireland baldwin/instagram

Ireland announced her pregnancy news on Instagram in late December, sharing a photo of a sonogram, writing "Happy New Year ❤️."

In an appearance on the Girlboss Radio podcast in January, the writer was happy to reveal her little one's moniker.

"We're naming her Holland. I'm Ireland, so another country name because we wanted to keep that consistent," she chuckled.

"And then I love the actress Holland Taylor. I've always loved that name since I was young, I just thought that was such a classy, beautiful name, so we're going with Holland."

