Broad City's Ilana Glazer Shows Off Growing Baby Bump After Announcing Pregnancy News

This will be the first child for Ilana Glazer and husband David Rooklin

Whoa, baby! Ilana Glazer is documenting her journey to becoming a mom.

On Wednesday, the pregnant Broad City star, 33, shared a photo on Instagram showing off her growing baby bump.

Posing for the selfie in a pair of black pants and a multi-colored plaid shirt, Glazer pulled her top up to reveal her stomach as she smiled for the sweet snapshot.

"hi ✡️👶🏻✡️," Glazer wrote alongside the pic.

Glazer's Broad City costar, Abbi Jacobson, commented on the image, "Lil babe ❤️," as actress Jillian Bell added, "Ahhhhhh!!! The cutest little bump! ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Glazer confirmed to Entertainment Weekly on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child with husband David Rooklin, sharing a series of photos showing off her baby belly. The soon-to-be parents tied the knot back in February 2017.

Glazer noted that the timing of her pregnancy coincides with her starring role in the upcoming horror film False Positive, in which she plays a woman named Lucy who, along with husband Adrian (Justin Theroux), undergoes nightmarish IVF treatments with a fertility specialist (Pierce Brosnan).

"This was not supposed to happen this way, but it's just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has," Glazer said to EW about being pregnant for the movie's Hulu release on June 25. "I'm lucky; I'm in control, unlike our protagonist. I don't feel like I'm having the rug pulled out from under me in any way."

"I'm not afraid to ask a billion questions," she added of taking advice from friends and family who are already parents. "There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the 'shoulda coulda wouldas' that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I'm specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience."

The comedian also explained the political subtext tied to False Positive and how pregnancy lent itself to exploring the subject matter.