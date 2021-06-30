The False Positive star said she's feeling great during the last trimester of her first pregnancy

Pregnant Ilana Glazer Says She Feels Sexier Than She Expected: 'I'm Just Feeling Hot'

Ilana Glazer is one hot mama to-be!

While appearing virtually on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, the 34-year-old actress opened up to guest host Wanda Sykes about how she's feeling during the last trimester of her first pregnancy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Joking that she was "super duper pregnant" at "34, 35" weeks along, the False Positive star revealed what's been different about her pregnancy journey than expected.

"It's hard or whatever, but I thought it was going to be all work, and I'm finding it so much sexier," Glazer told Sykes, 57. "I'm shocked! I feel so sexy. I'm just feeling hot."

Celebrating her confidence, the host asked Glazer how she's kept busy while being pregnant in a pandemic — and the Broad City alum said it's been all about switching it up.

Wanda Sykes and Ilana Glazer Credit: Michael Rozman/ Warner Bros.

"I shot a show, I was in L.A., so that marked the time in a good way. I also got really into Nintendo Switch," Glazer said with a laugh.

"I can't ingest weed right now, and the Switch just feels like getting high," she explained. "You just sort of zone out and it's Super Mario and I'm like, nine again? I love it."

Though all is well as Glazer bumps along, her latest onscreen role takes a darker turn. The comedian stars as a terrified and tormented pregnant woman in the new Hulu horror flick False Positive, and recently spoke to Vanity Fair about the physical realities of pregnancy in her 30s.

"I'm 34 and I'm pregnant for the first time, and while I mentally and professionally feel really in such a secure place to have this baby, physically it's not ideal! It's not ideal compared to 24," she told the outlet.

Ilana Glazer Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Glazer, who also co-wrote the movie, explained that while the film helped her work through "anxieties about growing up and moving on and letting go," she "felt psychologically tortured while shooting this film."

"It was really, really intense. I felt scared, paranoid, crazy, empty, and weak. My body felt so tense and scared and in pain," she recalled.

The actress, who is expecting her first baby with husband-of-four years David Rooklin, has previously praised the joys of pregnancy, however. She said on The Tonight Show earlier this month that carrying her baby is "the coolest thing ever."

"I'm feeling really good, but I feel a little guilty about it, I guess," Glazer said at the time, comparing her pregnancy to that of other expectant mothers who get sick while carrying a child. "I was sick for a bunch of months, and then after that, I was like, 'This is the coolest thing ever.' "