Pregnant Hunter McGrady Expresses Gratitude for Son Hudson on Thanksgiving: 'Beautiful Boy'

Hunter McGrady is soaking up her last Thanksgiving as a mom of one.

The plus-size model — who is expecting baby No. two with husband Brian Keys — shared photos from her Thanksgiving on Instagram Thursday. After sharing a photo of a plate full of Thanksgiving foods, she shared a sweet video of son Hudson, 16 months, in black and white, laughing.

"Grateful for this beautiful boy of mine," she captioned the quick video.

The expectant mom finished out her night watching Thanksgiving episodes of Friends with a simple Christmas tree in the corner.

McGrady revealed the exciting news of her second pregnancy in August with an emotional Instagram Reel. The video showed McGrady learning of her pregnancy, sharing the news with her genuinely surprised husband and sharing tears of joy with family and friends.

"Well, I guess it's time to share the news! Hudson is going to be a big brother! 🥹," McGrady said of her son. "We couldn't be more excited to enter this new season of life in growing our family. I'm feeling all the emotions from excitement to nervous to giddy!"

McGrady went on to reveal that "this pregnancy has been wildly different than my pregnancy with Hudson."

"Can't wait to share this journey again with you guys over the next few months as you all were so gracious and supportive during the last time," she added.

McGrady and Keys, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed their first baby, son Hudson, in June 2021. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model said after having Hudson, intimacy was still important for her and Keys.

"For the first six months of Hudson's life, Mom and Dad were getting it on right next to the ole crib," she revealed.

Speaking about staying intimate as she prepares to welcome baby No. 2, McGrady said sex is "so different."

"Now it's more like, once a week, twice a week, maybe if I'm feeling like I'm really wanting to wife it the f--- up," she explained. "But the thing is, it's so different, right?"

"The whole topic around sex while plus-size is so important because so many of us deal with it. It's a different vibe," she added. "But then also sex while pregnant, just those two things are so interesting. And so much goes into it."