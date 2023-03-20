Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares Epic Ultrasound Photo of One of Her Twins 'Flexing': 'Prize Fighter'

Hilary Swank is expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE.

Published on March 20, 2023 04:22 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cp-3XbKvEME/. Hilary Swank/Instagram; BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Hilary Swank attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic)
Photo: Hilary Swank/Instagram; Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Hilary Swank's twins are already showing some personality!

The pregnant actress, who is expecting twins with Philip Schneider, shared an ultrasound photo on Instagram Sunday, showing "Baby A flexing for the camera" at the appointment.

In the ultrasound, one of Swank's twins, who is dubbed "Million Dollar Baby," can be seen making a muscle with their arm.

The Alaska Daily star, 48, also added the hashtags, "The Real Million Dollar Baby" and "Prize fighter."

Many of Swank's famous friends commented on the epic photo.

"Well we know baby A already has mamas shoulders!!!! ❤️," wrote Kate Hudson, while Mariska Hargitay added, "Be still my heart ❤️. Super babies."

"Omg 😂😂😂😂❤️," Sharon Stone wrote, while Lindsay Lohan dropped some heart-eye emojis.

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

Hilary Swank Shares Cute Pregnancy Update: ‘Oven’s Heatin’ Up, Dough’s Beginning to Rise!!’
Hilary Swank. Hilary Swank Instagram

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Swank also recently appeared during a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden, when she explained that expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank said. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!'"

