Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty

By
Published on December 27, 2022 08:43 AM
Hilary Swank. Photo: Hilary Swank Instagram

Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins.

The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit.

"We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas tree. Wearing a red-and-white striped onesie, the Oscar winner had her hands placed around her stomach to further accentuate her baby bump.

"Merry Christmas Everyone!! Wishing you all miracles in your own lives in whatever forms they take," the Alaska Daily star added with a double-high-five emoji, along with the hashtags "#MerryChristmas" and "#Miracles."

A slew of celebrity pals chimed in on the snap, wishing Swank well. Expressing great enthusiasm, Debra Messing wrote, "Mama!!!!!!!!!!!"

"So happy for you!!! Cutest little elves," Selma Blair commented, while Lindsay Lohan wished Swank a "Merry Christmas! 🎄 ❤️ 🙌." Kevin Nealon, Jewel and Julianne Hough also stopped by her page to share some love.

Swank announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

She also posted an Instagram photo pointing to her growing bump on the same day, writing, "Coming soon … DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼."

The Million Dollar Baby star explained to Extra in an October interview why she decided to wait to finally start a family, noting that she'd thought about it "even as a young girl."

"I was having a career and just not having the right relationship until five years ago now, four years ago now, and just you know all the elements needed to come together and be right," Swank said.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Hilary Swank Is Pregnant, Expecting Twins with Husband Philip Schneider: "A Total Miracle"

Coincidentally, the babies are due on a date that holds special meaning to her, as she revealed to Drew Barrymore on the latter's talk show.

"You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," said Barrymore, 47.

"Yeah and they are due on his birthday," the mom-to-be replied, causing Barrymore's jaw to drop. "Yeah, I know," Swank responded.

Swank commemorated the one-year anniversary of her father's death just four days before sharing her pregnancy news with the world.

"I can't believe it's been a year since you've transitioned," she captioned an Instagram compilation of different moments from her dad's life. "You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart ♥️."

