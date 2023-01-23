Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'

The Alaska Daily star announced in October 2022 that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins

By
Nicholas Rice
PEOPLE.com Page Avatar
Nicholas Rice

Nicholas Rice is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE Magazine. He began working with the brand as an Editorial Intern in early 2020, before later transitioning to a freelance role, and then staff positions soon after. Nicholas writes and edits anywhere between 7 to 9 stories per day on average for PEOPLE, spanning across each vertical the brand covers. Nicholas has previous work experience with Billboard, POPSUGAR, Bustle and Elite Daily. When not working, Nicholas can be found playing with his 5 dogs, listening to pop music or eating mozzarella sticks.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 23, 2023 11:41 AM
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares Fitness Video from the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'
Photo: Hilary Swank/Instagram

Hilary Swank is working on her fitness as she prepares to welcome her little ones.

The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, shared a fitness video on Instagram over the weekend, showing that she isn't letting her nearing due date slow down her physical routine.

"Me and Da Babes workin' out 🤍🤍," Swank captioned the video. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday."

In the clip, the Alaska Daily star, 48, can be seen working with exercise equipment while wearing athletic gear, including black leggings and a skin-tight dark gray shirt that hugs her baby bump.

In the comments section of Swank's post, the star received some encouraging comments from various famous friends.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You are everything!" wrote actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as musician Jewel said, "Amazing!! You look so good!"

Added personal trainer Grant Roberts, "Wow … It's like you have the strength of 3 people?"

Swank previously announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider
Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, the twin-mom-to-be stepped out with her husband at the 2023 Golden Globes, proudly placing her hand on her baby bump as she posed for the cameras.

Wearing a green dress with black bows on her shoulders, Swank flashed a huge grin as she told PEOPLE during the glamorous evening: "I feel good!"

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

Also in January, Swank appeared during a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she explained that expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank said. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!' "

Related Articles
Jay Pharoah arrives for the premiere of "You People"
Jay Pharoah Reveals How He Lost 20 Pounds in 21 Days: The 'Weight Fell Off'
Amber Borzotra attends CBS's "Big Brother Season 17" cast party
'The Challenge' Champ and 'Big Brother' Alum Amber Borzotra Pregnant with First Baby: 'Call Me Mama'
Spouse of Detective Jason Rivera Dominique Rivera speaks during Memorial Mass at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York on January 21, 2023
Wife of Late NYPD Officer Jason Rivera Is Expecting Their 'Miracle' Baby 1 Year After His Death
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Kelly Ripa Shares Funny Comments Husband Mark Consuelos Made During Childbirth: 'Do You Mind If I Eat?'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 13: Chris Meloni and Sherman Williams attend Global Lyme Alliance (GLA) Global Gala 2022 at Cipriani 42nd Street on October 13, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
Christopher Meloni Shares Footage of Wife Sherman Williams' Night Out in Heels for Her 63rd Birthday
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnsVre4SqSS/. Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Kylie Jenner Reveals the Correct Way to Pronounce Baby Son Aire's Name
Riley Keough (L) and Ben Smith-Petersen attend amfAR's 21st Cinema Against AIDS Gala presented by WORLDVIEW, BOLD FILMS, and BVLGARI at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 22, 2014 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé and Blue Ivy performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)
Blue Ivy Carter, 11, Joins Mom Beyoncé Onstage for 'Brown Skin Girl' Performance in Dubai
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Tori Spelling, Dean McDermott and family attend the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Tori Spelling Reveals 3 of Her Kids Have Been in the Hospital Over the Last 2 Weeks: 'So Brave'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cnr50jNunOo/?igshid=YWJhMjlhZTc%3D. Meghan McCain/Instagram
Meghan McCain Shares First Look at Her and Husband Ben Domenech's Baby Clover — See the Photos!
Tay’s first volleyball game in 6th grade!!!
Tarek El Moussa Shares 'Proud Dad Moment' at 'Competitive' Daughter Taylor's First Volleyball Game
Pregnant Keke Palmer Reflects on Learning How to 'Take It Easy' as She Enjoys Babymoon
Pregnant Keke Palmer Says She's Feeling 'Good' amid Third Trimester: 'My Baby Is a Warrior'
Actor Penn Badgley visits BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" to discuss season two of Netflix's series "You" on January 09, 2020 in New York City.
Penn Badgley Says His Heart Stopped Repeatedly as a Premature Baby: My Mom Had to 'Resuscitate Me'
Pregnant Woman Silhouette
What Is Pregnancy Nose? What to Know About the Condition Trending on TikTok
See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Her First Seventh Baby Over a Toilet and Discovers It's Her First Girl
See the Moment a Mom of Six Welcomes Baby No. 7 Over a Toilet — and Discovers It's Her First Girl!
9 months - fully cooked!
Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked' 