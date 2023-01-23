Pregnant Hilary Swank Shows Off Baby Bump in the Gym: 'Me and Da Babes Workin' Out'

Hilary Swank is working on her fitness as she prepares to welcome her little ones.

The actress, who is currently pregnant and expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider, shared a fitness video on Instagram over the weekend, showing that she isn't letting her nearing due date slow down her physical routine.

"Me and Da Babes workin' out 🤍🤍," Swank captioned the video. "Been a lonnnnnnng time since #FitnessFriday."

In the clip, the Alaska Daily star, 48, can be seen working with exercise equipment while wearing athletic gear, including black leggings and a skin-tight dark gray shirt that hugs her baby bump.

In the comments section of Swank's post, the star received some encouraging comments from various famous friends.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"You are everything!" wrote actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, as musician Jewel said, "Amazing!! You look so good!"

Added personal trainer Grant Roberts, "Wow … It's like you have the strength of 3 people?"

Swank previously announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October 2022, sharing that she and Schneider would be on double duty.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is I'm gonna be a mom," said the actress at the time. "And not just of one, but of two. I can't believe it."

Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Earlier this month, the twin-mom-to-be stepped out with her husband at the 2023 Golden Globes, proudly placing her hand on her baby bump as she posed for the cameras.

Wearing a green dress with black bows on her shoulders, Swank flashed a huge grin as she told PEOPLE during the glamorous evening: "I feel good!"

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

Also in January, Swank appeared during a guest spot on The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she explained that expecting twins has left her marveling at the miracle of pregnancy.

"I feel like women are superheroes," Swank said. "What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I've always loved women, but now, I'm like, 'Wow, we can do this!' "