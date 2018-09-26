Hilary Duff is weeks away from welcoming a daughter of her own, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to celebrate!

The pregnant Younger star — who is expecting her baby girl with boyfriend Matthew Koma — participated in the National Daughter Day festivities early Wednesday morning by sharing a sweet photo of herself and sister Haylie Duff. In the image, Haylie was rubbing Hilary’s growing baby bump.

“Don’t know how I missed #nationaldaughterday,” Hilary, 30, wrote of the day, which was on Tuesday. “Here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking.”

While Hilary is already a mom to 6-year-old son Luca Cruz, she’s looking forward to welcoming a girl to her tribe. “I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter!” she wrote. “I don’t know what I possibly did so right!”

Hilary also added the hashtag “#waitingonyouB” to the post. That “B” isn’t short for “baby” or even “Bair” (Koma’s birth last name), but for the first initial of her daughter’s moniker.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on],” Hilary told PEOPLE in August. “We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name.’ ”

“We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since,” she added. “It’s unique but it’s not too weird. The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.’ “

Meanwhile, if Hilary needs any advice about raising girls, she can turn to Haylie — who just welcomed her second daughter Lulu Gray.

Having the baby girl around been helpful training for Hilary’s son Luca.

“My sister just had a baby and [Luca] was picking up her foot by the toe and he was like, ‘This is so adorable,’ ” Hilary told PEOPLE. “He was holding her toe and lifting it up and her leg was just kind of dangling there. And he was like, ‘This is so cute and adorable. It’s so tiny.’ “

That’s a good sign for Hilary, who admits that Luca took a little time to warm up to the idea of being a big brother. “At least he’s not like, ‘Ew, gross, I don’t want to touch a baby,’ ” she said.

“He’s sweet now,” the former Disney Channel star added. “When we say goodbye, he always says goodbye to her. And he wants to feel her kicking. It’s really sweet. I think he’s a little nervous about sharing his toys and stuff like that, but he doesn’t realize that they’re not going to be the same thing.”