Pregnant Hilary Duff Shares Bare Bump Photo as She Laments 'Your Hotel Stay Is Up Little Girl'

Hilary Duff is over being pregnant and ready to give birth, but her baby girl hasn’t yet gotten the message.

Days after revealing that she was past her due date and trying to induce labor, the 31-year-old Younger actress — who is expecting her daughter with boyfriend Matthew Koma — shared a photo of her bare baby bump to her Instagram story on Tuesday, writing, “Yo… your hotel stay is up little girl.”

It’s not the first time the Disney Channel alum has come clean about being ready for her pregnancy to be over.

In early September, she told PEOPLE, “Honestly, I feel really good and I am a little over it at this point where I am like, ‘Cool, I’m ready, when is it happening?’ ”

Luckily, having 6-year-old son Luca Cruz at home has helped. “It is awesome to have another kid to focus on because you’re not constantly focusing on every little ache and pain you feel or anything that happens,” she said. “I am not on Google right away like I was the first time around. I know what is going on.”

Hilary isn’t just looking forward to physically getting her pregnancy over with. She’s also excited to meet her daughter.

Back in September, Hilary celebrated National Daughter Day by sharing a photo of herself and sister Haylie Duff to Instagram.

“Here I am with my beautiful sissy and my little thumping daughter still cooking,” she wrote in the photo’s caption. “I feel so blessed to have my son and now to have the gift of a daughter! I don’t know what I possibly did so right!”

The post came with the hashtag “#waitingonyouB.” That “B” isn’t short for “baby” or even “Bair” (Koma’s birth last name), but for the first initial of her daughter’s moniker.

“It was the very first thing [we decided on],” Hilary told PEOPLE in August. “We’ve known her name for a really long time. Her name starts with a B, and I keep calling her baby B, which is awesome because people are like, ‘Oh, no, it’s just because of his last name.’ ”

“We actually agreed. We had one name picked out and then we swapped a week later and we haven’t discussed it since,” she added. “It’s unique but it’s not too weird. The name that we first thought we were gonna use is going to be her middle name, so we’re like, ‘Let’s not stress over this anymore.’ “

Meanwhile, if Hilary needs any advice about raising girls, she can turn to Haylie — who recently welcomed her second daughter, Lulu Gray.

Having the baby girl around been helpful training for Hilary’s son Luca.

“My sister just had a baby and [Luca] was picking up her foot by the toe and he was like, ‘This is so adorable,’ ” Hilary told PEOPLE. “He was holding her toe and lifting it up and her leg was just kind of dangling there. And he was like, ‘This is so cute and adorable. It’s so tiny.’ “

That’s a good sign for Hilary, who admits that Luca took a little time to warm up to the idea of being a big brother. “At least he’s not like, ‘Ew, gross, I don’t want to touch a baby,’ ” she said.

“He’s sweet now,” the actress added. “When we say goodbye, he always says goodbye to her. And he wants to feel her kicking. It’s really sweet. I think he’s a little nervous about sharing his toys and stuff like that, but he doesn’t realize that they’re not going to be the same thing.”