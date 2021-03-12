Pregnant Hilary Duff Enjoys 'Pretty and Memorable' Baby Shower: 'The Most Special Day'

Hilary Duff said the day was "relaxing" after finding a safe way to hold the party amid the pandemic, with attendees getting tested beforehand

Hilary Duff is gearing up for baby No. 3's arrival!

While the Younger star, 33, and her husband Matthew Koma await their second child — the little one will join the couple's daughter Banks Violet, 2, and Duff's son Luca Cruz, who turns 9 later this month — the pair enjoyed a baby shower when they thought they wouldn't be able to safely during the pandemic.

"My sweet sweet @sharm1222 I can't thank you enough for planning the most special day. I seriously wasn't planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing," Duff wrote on Instagram, sharing a montage of snapshots from the celebration.

"I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven't been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away," added Duff, who recently returned to the West Coast after wrapping filming on the final season of Younger.

"I love all of these women. Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin," she said, adding, "The thick being holy s--- I'm having a third child... send help! And tagging all of the lovely people for making this as pretty and memorable as it was."

Duff opened up to PEOPLE in December about preparing for her third child, explaining why this time around she decided to keep the baby on the way's sex unknown until their arrival.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she said. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. The way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!"

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us," Duff added. "Luca is falling under the annoyed category!" (He's hoping for a boy, she says, "so he can share all his old toys.")

"I'm not one of those women who loves being pregnant by any means, but I appreciate what my body's doing for me and our family," Duff said at the time. "So any given day, it varies between me missing my body that I get to put really cute clothes on, or feeling at peace that this is probably the last time that I'm going to be pregnant and trying to enjoy how sweet this time can be."

Duff also said she's grateful for the quality time she's gotten to spend this time around, with a partner, husband Koma, who has helped make it all easier.