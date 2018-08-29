Pregnant Hilary Duff Celebrates Younger Finale with 'Shots Shots Shots' — of Green Juice

Hours before the season 5 finale of her show Younger, Hilary Duff was seen out in New York City as she made her way to film the hit TV Land series’ recap show.

The 30-year-old actress — who is pregnant with her second child, a girl — was snapped by photographers as she left her hotel.

Duff’s growing baby bump popped in a loose-fitting blue shift dress with cap sleeves and a scoop neckline. She accessorized the frock with gold heels, matching bracelets, drop earrings and a yellow and white purse.

The star beat the New York City heat by pulling it back in a top bun, with a few strands in front hanging down.

Hilary Duff Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Hilary Duff Splash News

Duff later appeared on Getting Younger, the weekly recap series hosted by Taylor Strecker that aired on Facebook Live directly following the show’s finale.

She was joined by her costars Sutton Foster and Debi Mazar, as well as Younger‘s creator Darren Star.

Prior to filming, all four grabbed “a lovely din” at ABC Kitchen in Manhattan, Duff sharing a shot of the group toasting the finale (the mom-to-be with “green juice,” of course).

“Shots shots shots,” she wrote.

All also posed together for a photo on the set posted by hairstylist Julius Michael, who put together Strecker’s finale style (with the help of makeup artist Priscilla DiStasio).

Meanwhile, this will likely be Duff’s last trip to the Big Apple for the next few months.

The former Disney Channel star is due before the end of the year, and lives in Los Angeles with her 6-year-old son Luca and her boyfriend Matthew Koma.

Luca, who Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie, isn’t exactly ready to be a big brother just yet.

“He’s on the fence, but I think that everything will be fine when she arrives,” Duff told Today on Monday, adding that she’s looking forward to the end of summer break. “I’m ready for school to start I think like every other mom. I’m looking for a little more structure right now.”

And though her son may be hesitant for his little sister’s arrival, Duff is looking forward to it, as her second pregnancy has been a lot harder than her first.

“The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big. Man.. pregnancy is hard,” she wrote in July. “Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

“Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on… sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment,” Duff added.