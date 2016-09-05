Yoga instructor and soon-to-be mom of three Hilaria Baldwin is still keeping up with her workout regimen, despite entering the tail end of her pregnancy

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Tones Her Triceps While Showing Off Her Big Bump in a Bra and Undies

No rest for the fittest.

Yoga instructor and soon-to-be mom of three Hilaria Baldwin is still keeping up with her workout regimen, despite entering the tail end of her pregnancy.

In a new Instagram video, Baldwin wore only a bra and underwear – and her bump – as she lifted a 7 lb. weight over her head to work on her triceps.

Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

The 32-year-old revealed that she did 3 sets of 15 tricep curls. She added in a postscript: “Don’t stress about the weight. I’m good at throwing them around… lots of years of practice and good aim. Just don’t want to stress you out.”

Baldwin, who also shares daughter Carmen, 3, and son Rafael, almost 15 months, with husband Alec Baldwin, often discusses staying in shape while expecting.

“Getting towards the end of pregnancy, it is hard to stay fit,” she previously revealed on Instagram. “I worked out every day I was pregnant with Carmen, less with Rafa, and with this one…. I REALLY have to get creative and make time.”

She’s also employed her children for active sessions, with the trio hitting the beach for a little yoga just last month.

“It’s all about finding a little namaste amidst the chaos,” Baldwin wrote.