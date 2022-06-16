Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Baby Bump in Animal Print: 'Bengal Vibes'
Hilaria Baldwin is walking on the wild side.
On Wednesday, the mom-to-be, 38, showed off her baby bump while posing for a selfie in the mirror outside her NYC apartment that she shares with husband Alec Baldwin and their six children.
"Bengal vibes," she captioned the photo in which she's wearing an animal-print shirt and black pants while barefoot in the hall.
PEOPLE confirmed the pregnancy in March, with Hilaria recently revealing that they are expecting another baby girl. The couple's daughter will join big sisters Carmen Gabriela, 8, and Maria Lucia Victoria, 15 months, as well as brothers Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 20 months.
At the time of the pregnancy announcement, the Baldwins told PEOPLE, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."
"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.
Hilaria later added, "So many of you are asking how I feel. The answer is: nauseous, tired, and happy 😂 Love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us."
On Tuesday, Hilaria introduced the latest addition to the family in a cute video. In the clip, The Living Clearly Method author holds a tiny kitten close to her chest as she adorably pops her head out of Hilaria's shirt during her big debut.
Noting that her kids "named" the cat, she wrote in the Instagram caption, "Meet Camila Valenciana Azul." Camila joins the family's other two Bengal cats, Emilio and Cayetana.