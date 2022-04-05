Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh baby together, PEOPLE confirmed last week

Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Shows Off Her Baby Bump, Says It's 'Starting to Pop'

Hilaria Baldwin is all smiles with her baby on the way.

On Monday, the 38-year-old — who's expecting her seventh child with husband Alec Baldwin — shared a short video on her Instagram Story cradling her baby bump.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's starting to pop," she wrote, smiling while filming her baby belly in the mirror.

Hilaria recently shared a few selfies on her Instagram Story showing a few of her children holding her baby bump, writing, "They're so excited."

She also revealed how the pregnancy has been treating her so far.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hilaria Baldwin Hilaria Baldwin

Left: Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram Right: Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

"Thank you for all your kind words and sweet wishes," Hilaria said. "So many of you are asking how I feel. The answer is: nauseous, tired, and happy 😂 Love you all. Thank you for celebrating with us."

PEOPLE confirmed the news of Hilaria's pregnancy last week, with the couple saying in an exclusive statement, "We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team. One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling."

"Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" they added.

Hilaria Baldwin Shares baby bump pics Credit: Hilaria Baldwin/Instagram

Hilaria's pregnancy announcement came a few weeks after she told her Instagram followers she was taking a social media break.

"Hey friends! I'm gonna take a social break. I promise I'll be back," she wrote. "I love you all and know you worry, so want to give you a heads up. I might check in from time to time, dropping you a photo, and letting you know we are ok."

She added, "Be good to yourselves and so much love and good energy to you. See you soon. hb." Hilaria added in the caption, "Be good to yourselves. I cherish our community … I'll come right back."