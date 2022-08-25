Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Maternity Shoot — See the Photo!

Heidi Montag Pratt is baring it all!

The pregnant reality star, 35, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Spencer Pratt, posed nude in a new maternity photo shoot.

Captured by photographer Oxana Alex, the photo shows Heidi as she stands fully nude in front of a dark background while cupping her breasts with one hand and cradling her baby bump with her other.

The image, obtained by PEOPLE, appears to be from the same photoshoot that The Hills: New Beginnings star took part in and documented on her Instagram feed earlier this week.

"Thank you @oxanaalexphotography for capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during #pregnancy," Heidi wrote alongside a video of herself posing in an oversized pink tulle robe in front of a complementing floral backdrop.

Heidi and husband Spencer, 39, confirmed to PEOPLE in June that they are expecting their second baby, a boy. The couple is already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone.

While she isn't due until December, Heidi believes that her little one will make an early arrival, much like her Gunner did back in October 2017.

"Gunner was three weeks early, so I'm anticipating that to be the norm. I've asked my doctor, like, 'Is that a reoccurring situation?' Basically, she said, 'Yes,' " Heidi recently explained to PEOPLE. "So if your body naturally kicks out babies early, you'll tend to do that."

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she added. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

Heidi noted that she is also grateful for the opportunity to experience motherhood a second time around. "I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again," she said.