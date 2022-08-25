Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Nude Maternity Shoot — See the Photo!

Heidi Montag Pratt, who is expecting her second baby with husband Spencer Pratt, is already mom to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone

By
Published on August 25, 2022 12:42 PM
Heidi Pratt
Photo: Oxana Alex/MEGA

Heidi Montag Pratt is baring it all!

The pregnant reality star, 35, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Spencer Pratt, posed nude in a new maternity photo shoot.

Captured by photographer Oxana Alex, the photo shows Heidi as she stands fully nude in front of a dark background while cupping her breasts with one hand and cradling her baby bump with her other.

The image, obtained by PEOPLE, appears to be from the same photoshoot that The Hills: New Beginnings star took part in and documented on her Instagram feed earlier this week.

"Thank you @oxanaalexphotography for capturing this moment of time, embracing the beauty and transformation during #pregnancy," Heidi wrote alongside a video of herself posing in an oversized pink tulle robe in front of a complementing floral backdrop.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heidi and husband Spencer, 39, confirmed to PEOPLE in June that they are expecting their second baby, a boy. The couple is already parents to 4-year-old son Gunner Stone.

While she isn't due until December, Heidi believes that her little one will make an early arrival, much like her Gunner did back in October 2017.

"Gunner was three weeks early, so I'm anticipating that to be the norm. I've asked my doctor, like, 'Is that a reoccurring situation?' Basically, she said, 'Yes,' " Heidi recently explained to PEOPLE. "So if your body naturally kicks out babies early, you'll tend to do that."

"I'm so excited for Gunner to have a sibling," she added. "He loves babies, he's been asking me for a sibling for so long. So to have this new love and this new relationship that he gets to have and that we all get to have is amazing."

Heidi noted that she is also grateful for the opportunity to experience motherhood a second time around. "I'm excited to be able to go back and have a baby again," she said.

Related Articles
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares a 'Pregnancy Workout' from Her Beach Vacation with Family
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Wears Red Bikini as She Gets in 'Pregnancy Workout' on the Beach
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Heidi Montag 5 months pregnant
Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump in Black Maxi Dress: '5 Months!'
heidi montag
Heidi Montag Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Dress: '18 Weeks Pregnant!'
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp"
Heidi Montag Is Pregnant! Reality Star and Husband Spencer Pratt Expecting Baby No. 2
Audrina Patridge Says She's 'So Happy' for Heidi Pratt on Her Pregnancy with Baby No. 2
Audrina Patridge Says She's 'So Happy' for Heidi Montag on Her Pregnancy with Baby No. 2
Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Elation for Baby No. 2: 'I'm Excited to Be Able to Go Back'
Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shows Off 'Life Changing' Home Organization Makeover Ahead of Baby #2
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend the Prime Video Summer Solstice Party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on June 21, 2022 in Santa Monica, California
Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal the Sex of Their Second Baby on the Way
https://www.instagram.com/p/CezBdKVPD3x/ heidimontag's profile picture heidimontag Verified Family time! The 4 of us 💕
Heidi Montag Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband Spencer Pratt and Son Gunner: '4 of Us'
Heidi Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Gunner Pratt
Pregnant Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Take Son Gunner, 4, on 'Bucket List' Trip to Disneyland
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline
Heidi Montag Takes Son Gunner, 4, on Solo 'Soul Filling' Trip Ahead of Baby Number Two. https://www.instagram.com/p/CfWiR_KFdWy/.
Pregnant Heidi Montag Takes Son Gunner, 4, on Solo 'Soul Filling' Trip Ahead of Baby No. 2
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw's Relationship Timeline
hilaria baldwin
Pregnant Hilaria Baldwin Compares Baby Bumps in Same Dress, Seven Years Apart — See the Photos!
Jhene Aiko Opens Up About Mental Health
Jhené Aiko, Who's Expecting a Baby with Partner Big Sean, Shares Stunning New Maternity Photo
Brittany Mahomes
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Cradles Baby Bump in Sweet Photo on Vacation with Patrick Mahomes