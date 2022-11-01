Pregnant Heidi Montag Pratt Shares Video of Son Gunner Dressed as Halloween T-Rex

Heidi Montag Pratt is soaking up every special moment with son Gunner ahead of his baby brother's arrival.

The pregnant reality star, 35, shared a video of her family trick-or-treating on Halloween Monday. In the video, her 5-year-old is dressed as an orange T-Rex dinosaur while she opted for a light pink dress with matching tiara and jewelry, which she called a "pregnant queen" costume.

Her husband Spencer, 39, followed closely behind dressed as a blue pterosaur dinosaur.

In the video, Heidi jokingly tells her followers "the main goal is not to go into labor" on Halloween. Spencer asks if they should go home so she can lie down, but she tells him there's no way she's missing trick-or-treating. Gunner then adds "it just started."

Earlier this month, Heidi celebrated Gunner on his 5th birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"Happy 5th Birthday my angel @gunnerpratt ✨ you truly take my breath away," she captioned a compilation video showing moments from the earliest moments of Gunner's life to the present day.

"I thank God on my knees for you every day. Being your mom has been the biggest blessing," she continued.

"You are so loving, sweet, funny, fun, thoughtful, strong, smart, I could go on forever. Thank you for marking me a mama. Best day of my life 💕 where has the time gone?"

Heidi and Spencer confirmed to PEOPLE in June that they were expecting their second baby boy.

While she isn't due until December, Heidi believes her little one will make an early arrival, much like Gunner did back in October 2017.

"Gunner was three weeks early, so I'm anticipating that to be the norm. I've asked my doctor, like, 'Is that a reoccurring situation?' Basically, she said, 'Yes,' " Heidi recently explained to PEOPLE. "So if your body naturally kicks out babies early, you'll tend to do that."