Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Tests Cosmetics, Skin Care with Stepdaughter Taylor: 'So Excited'

Heather Rae El Moussa enjoyed a girls' day of filming and glam with her stepdaughter ahead of welcoming her baby boy.

Sharing scenes of her day to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the Flipping El Moussas star showed herself getting into a Sprinter van for a day of filming with stepdaughter Taylor, 12.

"Filming with my favorite girl today🤍🤍," Heather, 35, captioned the first video, which showed Taylor climbing into the vehicle before turning around and offering her pregnant stepmom a hand.

The two are then seen filming inside of the van, where Heather wore maternity jeans and a black t-shirt, topped with a brown jacket, while Taylor opted for a gray graphic t-shirt with flared jeans and black and white Chuck Taylor All-Star Converse sneakers.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

"So excited for today, heading to go to work on my skincare/makeup line with Tay," Heather captioned the second video, where she gets comfortable in the van while the teen sneaks a quick selfie as they prepare to film.

Later, Heather shared a photo of her and Taylor in hair nets as they tested the cosmetics in a lab environment, with both of them focused on applying something to their lips using a mirror that the mom-to-be holds.

"Creating some exciting 💄 today in the lab with Tay!" she captioned the sweet shot. "Launching my skincare/makeup line this summer."

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather recently teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for her baby on the way to Access Hollywood.

"We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet as husband Tarek El Moussa — who, in addition to Taylor, also shares son Brayden with ex Christina Hall — playfully acted shocked.

Laughing, Heather shared, "He did say if we decide to have another one it just has to be back-to-back."

Tarek continued laughing himself, adding, "Yeah, back-to-back. I'm no spring chicken. I'm going to be 42."