Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo

Heather Rae El Moussa is excited to continue with a sweet family tradition.

The pregnant Selling Sunset realtor, 35, has been teasing her family's annual Christmas pajama photoshoot on Instagram, finally revealing this year's photos on Thursday.

"Happy holidays from the El Moussas ❤️🎁🎄 This might've been our favorite jammy picture day ever. It was impromptu, and it was fun!!"

Heather's bump was sweetly on display as she posed next to stepdaughter Taylor, while holding the family's dog Bugzy. Husband Tarek El Moussa stands beside his 12-year-old daughter, smiling as he holds onto son Brayden, 7.

"It's always chaos and madness taking holiday photos with the kids running around and bugzy girl but we love it & wouldn't have it any other way," Heather continued in the caption. "Taking matching family jammie photos is our favorite tradition 🥰 Can't wait to have another baby boy in the picture next year with his cute little Jammie's!! 🤍."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather also talked about the tradition earlier this week on Instagram, explaining her family's approach to this year's photos.

"This year's was extra special 🤰🏼 and the best Christmas jammie year yet!! We were planning on taking gorgeous professional photos but our photographer got sick so we decided to roll with it and take cute and natural photos next to our actual tree 🎄🥰," she revealed.

On the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards earlier this month, the couple told PEOPLE they're excited as they get ever-so-closer to the birth of their son.

"Oh my God, it feels so good," said Heather. "I'm feeling incredible. We're getting there."

When Tarek, 41, added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed. "I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE of her stepkids, whom Tarek shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather added, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first child together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.

And while they don't have a name picked out just yet for their impending arrival, the couple say they have a few potential frontrunners.

"It's down to about four or five [names], and I think the second our son [is born], we're going to decide," Tarek shared.