Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower

Heather Rae El Moussa made sure she had someone special by her side as she walked into her Winter Wonderland baby shower.

When the Selling Sunset realtor, 35, made her entrance into the celebration at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach, California, on Saturday, she had stepdaughter Taylor Reese walk in with her.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of the celebration, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from the 12-year-old and brother Brayden James, 7, whom husband Tarek El Moussa shares with ex Christina Hall.

"They are just so loving and caring," the mom-to-be said of the children. "They know that I'm dealing with the back issues and Taylor's always checking on me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Alicia Mink

"Every time I moan while moving, she's like, 'Are you okay? Do you need anything?' They've just been so supportive and loving," she added.

Heather also shared with PEOPLE that while she and Tarek haven't chosen a name for their son yet, Taylor has some ideas for her baby brother on the way.

"We're all just getting really excited," she shared. "The nursery is coming together and it's so sweet because we're all calling it 'the baby's room' now, even the kids. It's just really cute."

Tarek El Moussa/Instagram

In an Instagram post shortly after revealing the exciting baby news exclusively with PEOPLE in July, Heather reflected on her relationship with her stepkids ahead of welcoming her first baby, due in early 2023.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️," Heather wrote.

"It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being🤰," she continued. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been."