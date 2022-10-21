Heather Rae El Moussa is reflecting on all the changes the last year of life has brought.

On Friday, the Selling Sunset realtor shared scenes on her Instagram Story as she and husband Tarek El Moussa celebrate their first wedding anniversary, an event the busy couple shared they're combining with their babymoon.

Heather shot a video of the two in the car on the way to their destination. "We are both done with work for the day and heading to our one-year anniversary weekend/babymoon," she shared.

"We're combining them both since we don't have a lot of time," she explained, going on to talk to Tarek about his excitement for the weekend.

Later, Heather shared a bump shot from the trip, posing in front of a window with a tremendous view.

Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

"My little handsome boy," she wrote of her bump, which Heather flipped up her velour sweatshirt to display. She paired the look with matching sweatpants and chunky white sneakers.

Heather shared a pregnancy update ahead of the weekend, opening up about how she'd been struggling with her sciatic nerve as she approaches her third trimester.

While "balancing 10 flips, filming two shows, growing a human, and the list goes on," Heather shared that their baby boy has "been in a 'position' not sure what he's doing in there, heheheh and it's been affecting my sciatic nerve."

"It's been 10 days so I'm hoping to get some relief soon😅," she continued. "The crazy thing is I sat on my mom's sciatic nerve to the point where she couldn't even stand up straight so maybe it's a littleee bit of payback 😂"

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather and Tarek were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

Later that month, the couple learned the sex of their baby with friends and family by their side. The couple shot off confetti cannons with their loved ones, revealing they were having a son.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek and Heather captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.