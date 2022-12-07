Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Tarek at People's Choice Awards

Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa made the 2022 People's Choice Awards a stylish date night!

The expectant mother and her husband wore complementing outfits as they attended Tuesday's event at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, following Selling Sunset's nomination for The Reality Show of 2022 award.

Heather, 35, showed off her baby bump in a black mesh see-through dress by David Koma. The high-rise slit on the bottom of the dress drew attention to the black Femme LA opened-toe heels that matched the black detail in her silver geometric drop earrings. She wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday that she chose to wear her hair in a sleek bun to ensure the attention stays on the sparking long dress.

Tarek, 41, perfectly coordinated with his pregnant wife as he wore a dark blue blazer.

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The couple shared that they were bringing "our boy" onto the red carpet in a video on their Instagram Stories prior to heading to the event.

Heather and Tarek — who shares kids Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, with ex Christina Hall — confirmed in July that they are expecting their first child together and announced the following month that they would be having a boy.

Following the news of their pregnancy, Heather shared with PEOPLE that she is excited to display her changing body in maternity fashion.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I'm used to wearing tight clothing, I'm used to wearing tiny clothing, and having to hide it, it's just been very, very challenging," she said.

"I can't wait to start wearing my tight dresses, my cute maternity stuff and show it off rather than hiding it," she added. "I'm so excited!"

The couple is expected to share their pregnancy journey in their new HGTV docuseries The Flipping El Moussas, which will premiere in 2023.

According to HGTV, the series will showcase the couple's lives as they venture into several big moments. Not only will fans watch the El Moussas undergo a house move and a large-scale renovation, but they will also follow the couple on their emotional journey to have children of their own.