Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'

Heather Rae El Moussa is having fun with her maternity style.

The pregnant realtor, 34, was seen out during the filming of her reality show Selling Sunset this week wearing a hot pink two-piece suit that hugged her bump.

Heather was also in the midst of filming when she shared an Instagram post on Sunday, which shows her in a black lace and nude halter mini dress. She holds her bump before blowing a kiss to the camera and walking away.

"Me and my baby boy making our debut on season 6 + 7 🤩🤰🏼💅🏻 who's ready!?" she captioned the post.

Husband Tarek El Moussa praised Heather and expressed his admiration for her in a recent Instagram post where he shared a picture of the pair candidly posing for the camera.

"When everyday is bring your wife to work day>>> 🙌," he wrote in the caption alongside the snap. "In awe of how amazing Heather has been doing throughout her pregnancy. Still coming to work, still working out, and still being an incredible step mom to Tay and Bray!"

The El Moussas were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively last month.

In addition to waiting for the newborn's arrival, Tarek is also already a father to son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

In late July, the couple learned the sex of their baby with friends and family by their side. The couple shot off canons with their loved ones, revealing they were filled with blue confetti.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek, 41, and Heather captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.