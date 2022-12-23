Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest as She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa first announced in July that they are expecting their first child together, later telling fans they're having a baby boy

By
Published on December 23, 2022 04:43 PM
Pregnant Heather Rae Young Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest As She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Heather Rae El Moussa has been put on bedrest as she approaches the end of her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star 35, gave fans a "baby update" on her Instagram Story.

"I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby," said Heather , who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa.

Still, Heather revealed, "I'm not doing very good. The sciatic pain is just unbearable. Worse than before. So [my doctor] wants me resting, laying down, which is hard for me as you guys know. But obviously the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby."

She said that while she's "getting close" to the finish line, "there's still some time. So I have to do what's best."

Heather said she scheduled an acupuncture session and will keep going to physical therapy in an effort to ease the pain.

"I'm hoping this goes away soon but I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy," she said.

Earlier this month, Heather, who is due in early 2023 told PEOPLE she's excited about raising a newborn for the first time.

On the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards Heather and Tarek said they're excited as they get ever-so-closer to the debut of their son.

"Oh my God, it feels so good. I'm feeling incredible. We're getting there," said Heather.

RELATED VIDEO: Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Tarek at People's Choice Awards

When Tarek, 41, added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE about Tarek's 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather added, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first child together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.

They told PEOPLE at the award ceremony this month that they don't have a name picked out just yet for their impending arrival, however, they have a few potential frontrunners.

"It's down to about four or five [names], and I think the second our son [is born], we're going to decide," Tarek told PEOPLE.

Heather added, "I think we're going to wait and see what he looks like, after holding him, and then make that decision at the hospital."

The businesswoman also revealed that she hopes to take "a little bit of time off work" before returning to filming her hit Netflix show.

Related Articles
Heather El Moussa christmas
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek and Kids in Annual Matching Christmas Pajama Photo
Peoples Choice Awards Arrivals
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's Excited to Be 'Raising a Newborn': 'A New Little Soul'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Tarek at People's Choice Awards
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek at Their 'Beary Cute' Mountain Home: 'Daddy and Momma Bear'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Their 'Baby Cubs' at Big Bear Mountain Flip
Heather Rae El Moussa Says Co-Parenting Relationship with Christina Hall 'Had Some Ups and Downs'
Heather Rae El Moussa Opens Up About Relationship with Christina Hall: 'Had Some Ups and Downs'
https://www.instagram.com/p/ClWzpgtArdR/, Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram
Heather Rae El Moussa and Husband Tarek Express Gratitude for 'Growing Family' in Thanksgiving Videos
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Stepdaughter Taylor at Baby Shower
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with 'Loving' Stepdaughter Taylor, 12, at Baby Shower
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Enjoying Anniversary Babymoon with Tarek
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Bump as She Enjoys Babymoon with Husband Tarek
https://www.instagram.com/p/CkZYCV9ptqY/ theheatherraeelmoussa Verified Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!! ☠️🤠🦈🦈 Spot the baby 👀🔍🤍 Edited · 1h
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says 'Spot the Baby' as She Wears Skeleton Costume for Moms-to-Be
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Heather Rae El Moussa Baby Shower. Photo Credit: Alicia Mink
See Inside Heather Rae El Moussa's Winter Wonderland Baby Shower for Son on the Way
Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Changes Instagram Handle to Mark 1-Year Wedding Anniversary to Husband Tarek
Heather Rae El Moussa, Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates Nearly 1 Year of Marriage to Husband Tarek: 'I Love This Life'
heather rae young
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Enjoying Every Moment of Growing Our Boy'
Heather-Rae-Young-and-Tarek-El-Moussa
Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary: 'A Lifetime to Go'
Heather Rae Young bare belly
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa 'Can't Wait to Hold' Baby Boy on the Way as She Shows Off Bare Belly