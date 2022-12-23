Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Was Put on Bedrest as She Suffers 'Unbearable' Pain

Heather Rae El Moussa has been put on bedrest as she approaches the end of her pregnancy.

On Thursday, the Selling Sunset star 35, gave fans a "baby update" on her Instagram Story.

"I just left the doctor just for a little checkup. Everything's good with baby," said Heather , who is expecting her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa.

Still, Heather revealed, "I'm not doing very good. The sciatic pain is just unbearable. Worse than before. So [my doctor] wants me resting, laying down, which is hard for me as you guys know. But obviously the most important thing is feeling better and taking care of the baby."

She said that while she's "getting close" to the finish line, "there's still some time. So I have to do what's best."

Heather said she scheduled an acupuncture session and will keep going to physical therapy in an effort to ease the pain.

"I'm hoping this goes away soon but I definitely cannot feel this for the rest of the pregnancy," she said.

Earlier this month, Heather, who is due in early 2023 told PEOPLE she's excited about raising a newborn for the first time.

On the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards Heather and Tarek said they're excited as they get ever-so-closer to the debut of their son.

"Oh my God, it feels so good. I'm feeling incredible. We're getting there," said Heather.

When Tarek, 41, added that they are "at the finish line," Heather agreed.

"I'm a step-mommy, so we have Taylor and Brayden," she told PEOPLE about Tarek's 12-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

Heather added, "But a newborn. I mean, just raising a newborn and for me getting to just raise a newborn — I've raised Taylor and Brayden since they were 3 and 8, and just welcoming a new little soul into the world … "

The couple confirmed in July that they are expecting their first child together and announced later that month that they would be having a boy.

They told PEOPLE at the award ceremony this month that they don't have a name picked out just yet for their impending arrival, however, they have a few potential frontrunners.

"It's down to about four or five [names], and I think the second our son [is born], we're going to decide," Tarek told PEOPLE.

Heather added, "I think we're going to wait and see what he looks like, after holding him, and then make that decision at the hospital."

The businesswoman also revealed that she hopes to take "a little bit of time off work" before returning to filming her hit Netflix show.