Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Finally Felt Her Baby Kick: 'It Was Surreal'

Heather Rae El Moussa is embracing her latest pregnancy milestone!

The proud mom-to-be, 35, shared on Instagram Sunday that she and husband Tarek El Moussa felt their baby kick for the first time.

"We felt our baby boy move this week!! This was the very first time we felt him moving around and it was surreal ❤️," Heather captioned a photo in which she posed with her shirt pulled up, alongside Tarek and his children Taylor Reese and Brayden James (whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall).

Heather then expanded on the details of the new experience, which was unexpected for the expectant mom.

"I promised you guys details so: I was told I wouldn't feel him move because I have an anterior placenta but last Sunday when Tarek and I were laying in bed relaxing, binging shows I started feeling him kicking !!! " she wrote. "He was kicking so hard and now ever since he kicks all throughout the day and at night. I'll sit up in bed at night and I can feel him kicking and moving around and it makes my heart melt."

"It was just extra special because Tarek was with me when it first happened," Heather added. "It was like the sweetest and best birthday gift to feel our baby boy 🥰🥰🥰."

The Selling Sunset star and her husband, 41, are savoring every moment of pregnancy.

Earlier this month, reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post.

"Having the most fun dressing up or just getting dressed for work while pregnant 😊🤍🤍," Heather captioned her post, which features four images of herself wearing different looks. "I never ever could've imagined that growing my baby boy would make me feel happier and more confident than ever."

Noting that "the baby glow is real 😆💗," the realtor then asked for fans to comment on which of the featured looks they liked best.

Heather husband Tarek were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

Later that month, the couple learned the sex of their baby with friends and family by their side. The couple shot off confetti cannons with their loved ones, revealing they were having a son.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek and Heather captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.