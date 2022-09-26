Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Reveals She Finally Felt Her Baby Kick: 'It Was Surreal'

The Selling Sunset star was perviously told she wouldn't feel her baby move because she has an anterior placenta

By
Published on September 26, 2022 09:27 AM
Pregnant Heather and Tarek El Moussa Post Exciting Pregnancy News: ‘We Felt our Baby Boy Move this Week!!
Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa is embracing her latest pregnancy milestone!

The proud mom-to-be, 35, shared on Instagram Sunday that she and husband Tarek El Moussa felt their baby kick for the first time.

"We felt our baby boy move this week!! This was the very first time we felt him moving around and it was surreal ❤️," Heather captioned a photo in which she posed with her shirt pulled up, alongside Tarek and his children Taylor Reese and Brayden James (whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall).

Heather then expanded on the details of the new experience, which was unexpected for the expectant mom.

"I promised you guys details so: I was told I wouldn't feel him move because I have an anterior placenta but last Sunday when Tarek and I were laying in bed relaxing, binging shows I started feeling him kicking !!! " she wrote. "He was kicking so hard and now ever since he kicks all throughout the day and at night. I'll sit up in bed at night and I can feel him kicking and moving around and it makes my heart melt."

"It was just extra special because Tarek was with me when it first happened," Heather added. "It was like the sweetest and best birthday gift to feel our baby boy 🥰🥰🥰."

The Selling Sunset star and her husband, 41, are savoring every moment of pregnancy.

Earlier this month, reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post.

"Having the most fun dressing up or just getting dressed for work while pregnant 😊🤍🤍," Heather captioned her post, which features four images of herself wearing different looks. "I never ever could've imagined that growing my baby boy would make me feel happier and more confident than ever."

Heather and Tarek reuniting
Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

Noting that "the baby glow is real 😆💗," the realtor then asked for fans to comment on which of the featured looks they liked best.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heather husband Tarek were in the middle of in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments when they found out they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

Later that month, the couple learned the sex of their baby with friends and family by their side. The couple shot off confetti cannons with their loved ones, revealing they were having a son.

"Baby boy El Moussa 💙," Tarek and Heather captioned a joint Instagram post announcing the exciting news.

Related Articles
*EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa; Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Is 'Having the Most Fun' Dressing Her Baby Bump in Different Styles
heather rae el moussa, tarek el moussa
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday
Tarek El Moussa with his kids
Tarek El Moussa's Kids: Everything to Know
Heather Rae Young bare belly
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa 'Can't Wait to Hold' Baby Boy on the Way as She Shows Off Bare Belly
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young
Tarek El Moussa Reveals How He and Pregnant Wife Heather Told Kids About Baby Boy on the Way
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates 35th Birthday with Husband Tarek El Moussa and Friends
Heather Rae El Moussa Celebrates 35th Birthday with Husband Tarek El Moussa and Friends
Heather and Tarek El Moussa HGTV Docu-Series. https://www.instagram.com/p/CibUQyhJ5QS/. Tarek El Moussa/Instagram
Tarek El Moussa Shares Peek Behind the Scenes Filming 'The Flipping El Moussas' with Pregnant Wife Heather
Tarek El Moussa Wishes Heather happy birthday
Tarek El Moussa Says He's the 'Luckiest Guy in the World' in Sweet Birthday Post for Wife Heather
Tarek El Moussa Celebrates Wife Heather Rae El Moussa’s Birthday
Pregnant Heather and Tarek El Moussa Celebrate Her Birthday with Romantic Getaway: 'Exactly What I Asked For'
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Rocks in Pink while filming "Selling Sunset" at Sunset Plaza in West Hollywood
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Pink Suit While Filming 'Selling Sunset'
This period of time where @heatherraeyoung is pregnant with our baby boy brings up a lot of memories for me
Tarek El Moussa Reminisces on 'Memories' of Dad Life Ahead of Baby No. 3: 'I'm So Lucky'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa, ultrasound
Heather Rae El Moussa Shares Ultrasound Photos of Baby Boy with Tarek El Moussa: 'So Special'
Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa
Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' Wife Heather Is Doing Throughout Pregnancy
Christina Hall, Heather Rae, Tarek El Moussa
Christina Hall and Tarek El Moussa Share Sweet Tributes to Son Brayden on 7th Birthday
Tarek El Moussa Says He Is 'in Awe of How Amazing' His Wife Heather Is Doing During Pregnancy https://www.instagram.com/p/ChTQiC4pVHU/
Heather Rae El Moussa Bump Photos
Heather Rae El Moussa
Heather Rae El Moussa Shuts Down Critic Who Says Husband Tarek Is Her 'Whole Personality': 'Called True Love'