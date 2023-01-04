Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek El Moussa Tease Possibility of 'Back-to-Back' Babies

Heather Rae El Moussa may not be done with kids after the birth of her first baby.

The mom-to-be, 35, teased the possibility of more babies in her future while debuting the nursery for her baby on the way to Access Hollywood on Tuesday.

"We still have the embryos if we decide in the future to have more," she told the outlet as husband Tarek El Moussa playfully acted shocked.

Laughing, Heather shared, "He did say if we decide to have another one it just has to be back-to-back."

Tarek continued laughing himself, adding, "Yeah, back-to-back. I'm no spring chicken. I'm going to be 42."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In addition to their baby on the way, Tarek is also dad to son Brayden, 7, and daughter Taylor, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

The couple were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments, and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo, when they were happily surprised to learn they were expecting, they told PEOPLE exclusively in July.

"It was a huge shock," said Heather at the time. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Brayden, Heather Rae, Taylor, and Tarek El Moussa. Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Speaking with PEOPLE in November about how the family was anticipating their new arrival, Heather said everyone is "getting really excited."

"The nursery is coming together and it's so sweet because we're all calling it 'the baby's room' now, even the kids," she shared. "It's just really cute."

Tarek, meanwhile, joked that he'll continue to support Heather through these last weeks of her pregnancy and after, when they bring their baby home, by "doing what I'm told."

"Whatever she needs help with, I'm there to help," the Flip or Flop alum said.