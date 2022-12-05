Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa and Tarek Pose with Their 'Baby Cubs' at Big Bear Mountain Flip

Heather Rae El Moussa shared sweet decor reflecting her growing family at her Big Bear Mountain flip with husband Tarek El Moussa for their upcoming HGTV series, The Flippin' El Moussas

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on December 5, 2022 05:30 PM
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Tarek at Their 'Beary Cute' Mountain Home: 'Daddy and Momma Bear'
Photo: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are keeping busy while awaiting their first baby together.

The couple shared scenes on their respective Instagram Stories over the weekend showing peeks of a house they're flipping in Big Bear, California. The mountain home was being transformed with sweet touches including printed wallpaper and skis decorating the mantle.

The couple posed outside of the home, where they have wooden bear cubs to represent each member of their growing family.

"Daddy & Momma bear El Moussa with our baby cubs 🐻🥺❤️ A beary cute touch to our mountain cabin 🥰," the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor captioned a shot on Instagram. "The only thing that's missing is one for Bugzy girl but maybe we'll get that when our flip is done… what do you guys think??!"

The couple co-parent Tarek's two older children — Brayden, 7, and Taylor, 12 — with ex Christina Hall.

Heather, 35, opened up about her co-parenting experience with Hall last month in conversation with actor and casting director Eliza Roberts and Today's Jill Martin on The New Rules.

"I haven't talked about this much because I'm a very happy, positive person, but I felt like I was always second," Heather candidly shared.

"No one ever made me feel that way, but I think when your significant other has such a long relationship with the previous spouse and a lot of love — and it was a very public divorce and you're coming into it. You fall in love with each other, but you always kind of think of the ex. For me, I did," she continued.

Pregnant Heather and Tarek El Moussa Post Exciting Pregnancy News: ‘We Felt our Baby Boy Move this Week!!
Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Noting that she had to learn how to "navigate" those feelings while also learning how to fit into Tarek's family, Heather admitted the arrangement "wasn't always perfect."

"I mean, we've definitely had some ups and downs," she added. "They had ups and downs."

"I think she realized how much I love the kids and that they are number one to me, over anything. So any drama aside, the kids are the most important thing to all of us," said Heather.

Speaking with PEOPLE ahead of her winter wonderland-themed baby shower earlier this month, Heather praised the support that she's gotten from her stepchildren.

"They are just so loving and caring," the mom-to-be said of the children. "They know that I'm dealing with the back issues and Taylor's always checking on me."

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Poses with Stepdaughter Taylor at Baby Shower
Heather Rae El Moussa Instagram

"Every time I moan while moving, she's like, 'Are you okay? Do you need anything?' They've just been so supportive and loving," she added.

Heather also shared with PEOPLE that while she and Tarek haven't chosen a name for their son yet, Taylor has some ideas for her baby brother on the way.

"We're all just getting really excited," she shared. "The nursery is coming together and it's so sweet because we're all calling it 'the baby's room' now, even the kids. It's just really cute."

