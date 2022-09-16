Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Shows Off Baby Bump in Lacy Jumpsuit to Celebrate 35th Birthday

Heather Rae El Moussa is ringing in 35 in style.

On Thursday, the pregnant Selling Sunset realtor was spotted heading out to dinner with loved ones at Craig's in Los Angeles in celebration of her 35th birthday. Heather wore a black lacy, sheer jumpsuit with bell-bottom legs for the night out.

Along with husband Tarek El Moussa, Heather posed with her bump on display. In photos from the night shared on her Instagram Story, she thanks Tarek for putting the night together, calling him "my best friend" and "my favorite person."

In another snap where they posed together, Heather wrote, "Mom and dad 🤍."

The new addition will join Tarek's children — son Brayden James, 7, and daughter Taylor Reese, 11 — whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall.

In a Monday Instagram post, the first-time mom-to-be, 34 shared a photo of her bare belly in the mirror, with a caption about how she "can't wait" to welcome her son into the world.

"Holding this boy every day but I can't wait to hold him in real life 💙," Heather wrote in the caption. "There are days where I reallyyyy want him to be here already but I remind myself to be present and to enjoy every moment of being pregnant."

The Selling Sunset star continued, "Sometimes I still can't believe this is actually happening and I feel like we all always want things instantly but I'm really working on taking his process in and trying not to mentally skip to the part where I'm already a mom."

"Just focusing on myself, fueling my body, organizing the nursery, and slowly getting things into place for when it's time ​​🤍," Heather added, concluding, "To all the mamas and pregnant ladies in here: what was your favorite memory about being pregnant? I want to hear allll the stories!"

Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

Earlier this month, Heather reflected on the "fun" she is having with her maternity style in an Instagram post.

"Having the most fun dressing up or just getting dressed for work while pregnant 😊🤍🤍," Heather captioned her post, which featured four images of herself wearing different looks.

"I never ever could've imagined that growing my baby boy would make me feel happier and more confident than ever."