Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Asks for Inspiration as She Plans Dream Safari Nursery for Baby

Tarek El Moussa and the Selling Sunset realtor are expecting their first baby together, they revealed to PEOPLE earlier this month

Heather Rae El Moussa is in full planning mode for all things baby!

On Wednesday, the pregnant Selling Sunset star, 34, shared with Instagram followers that she's looking for inspiration as she starts planning her baby's nursery.

"So I am trying to get ahead of the game with all the baby stuff," Heather said in her Instagram Story. "I'm obsessed with elephants, so I want to do an elephant-themed, animal-themed, like a safari but with very neutral colors."

Heather shared that she plans to keep with "taupes and grays," filling the nursery with calming colors regardless of the sex of the baby.

"We find out this weekend," she revealed. "So once I know the gender, it'll be a lot easier but I'm thinking more neutrals for everything, just keep it very calming colors, calming in the baby's room."

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

Heather and husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got a happy surprise, they told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month.

The pair, who are in the middle of filming their new HGTV docu-series The Flipping El Moussas, is due early next year.

As far as the sex of the baby, Heather shared that, "Tarek thinks it's a girl," adding, "I don't know yet."

"I just want a happy, healthy baby," says Heather. "We already have Tay and Bray, so I'd be happy with either. But I secretly want a little mini Heather."

Heather Rae El Moussa Credit: Heather Rae El Moussa/Instagram

The baby news has been exciting for their family, which also includes Tarek's two children, Brayden, 6, and Taylor, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall. In a recent Instagram post, Heather reflected on how "sweet and supportive" her stepkids have been since learning they're going to have another sibling.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself ❤️," Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.