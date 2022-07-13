The HGTV star and Selling Sunset realtor are expecting their first baby together, the couple exclusively tells PEOPLE

Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says Husband Tarek Has Been 'So Supportive' as Her Body Changes

Heather Rae El Moussa is grateful for her support system as her pregnancy progresses.

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE, the Selling Sunset realtor, 34, praised husband Tarek El Moussa, 40, for being "so supportive" as she acclimates to her pregnant body. The couple is currently expecting their first baby together, they announced exclusively with PEOPLE Wednesday.

"My body's changing and I'm obviously not used to certain changes. I see myself naked now and I'm seeing my belly grow and other areas of my body grow," Heather explains.

"I can't fit in my bras anymore, I can't button my jeans. A lot of my clothes I've grown out of, and it's a hard change," she admits. "I went from being very tiny, to just seeing my body change and getting used to those changes. And he's just so positive every day, telling me how beautiful I am and how beautiful my body is."

Heather says Tarek has encouraged her to "enjoy this time" in her life, adding, "he's just been so positive and making me feel so beautiful and special."

Tarek and Heather El Moussa Credit: Christina Cernik

Friends have also encouraged Heather to embrace her time being pregnant and make the most of it.

"My girlfriends are like, 'Just enjoy this. And your body's going to change and it's something you can't control,' " Heather says. "And that's why I keep telling myself the most important thing is our baby's health and growing a healthy baby."

As this is her first pregnancy, Heather says she's appreciated all the advice she's been getting from the moms in her life, from must-buy baby products to pregnancy tips.

"I just can't imagine not having the support system," she notes. "And that's when you really realize how important girlfriends are, and having such a supportive husband. And my mother and my mother-in-law and my sister-in-law and my sister, they're all moms so I have such great support in my life."

Heather and Tarek were in the middle of in vitro fertilization treatments and had even scheduled a date to transfer an embryo next fall when they got the happy surprise a few weeks ago.

"It was a huge shock," says Heather of the pregnancy. "We just weren't expecting this. We had just gone through IVF. We had embryos on ice. We had a plan."

But after the disbelief wore off, the Selling Sunset star was elated. "I think when you least expect it and there's no stress in your life, the world just brought us what was meant to be. I'm so excited that it happened like this."

Having a baby of their own wasn't always in the game plan for the pair, who got together in 2019 and tied the knot last fall. Tarek already shares kids Taylor, 11 and Brayden, 6, with ex Christina Hall, and Heather felt fulfilled being what she dubbed "a bonus mom."

"When we first started dating three years ago, we went into our relationship not planning on having children together. I really love being a bonus mom to Taylor and Brayden. They're such incredible kids and I love them so much," she says. "But as your love grows more and more and you fall deeper in love with someone and you build this life together, I started picturing myself having a child with Tarek. I started thinking I just wanted to create something with the man that I'm in love with."

"I'm just obsessed with my kids," says Tarek. "They're my everything, so having another one is just icing on the cake. I'm so excited."