Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says 'Spot the Baby' as She Wears Skeleton Costume for Moms-to-Be

Heather Rae El Moussa and her husband Tarek El Moussa are celebrating Halloween with the whole family.

The Selling Sunset star, 35, who announced her pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in July, dressed n a skeleton costume complete with a skeleton baby as the family went trick-or-treating for Halloween on Monday.

"Happy Halloween from the El Moussas!! Spot the baby," Heather captioned photos of the outing, on which her HGTV star husband commented: "Love you guys!!!!!"

They were accompanied by Tarek, 41, and ex-wife Christina Hall's daughter Taylor Reese, 12, who dressed as a cowgirl, and 7-year-old son Brayden James, who dressed in matching shark costumes with his dad.

Last week, the couple celebrated the changes they've experienced over the last year as they enjoyed a first wedding anniversary trip that doubled as a babymoon.

Heather shot a video of the two in the car on the way to their destination. "We are both done with work for the day and heading to our one-year anniversary weekend/babymoon," she shared.

"We're combining them both since we don't have a lot of time," she explained, going on to talk to Tarek about his excitement for the weekend, during which she shared a baby bump photo from the trip, posing in front of a window with a tremendous view.

When the couple announced to PEOPLE that they are expecting their first baby together, Heather celebrated how supportive her stepchildren have been of the pregnancy.

"Never in my wildest dreams did I think my heart would be so full from being a step mommy… and now I get to be a mommy, myself," Heather wrote of her relationship with the children.

"It's crazy how life works. One minute you go from wondering when 'the one' with come into your life to meeting the love of your life, helping raise 2 incredible kids, getting married, envisioning having a baby, to being," she continued. "The most fun part of it all is how sweet and supportive Tay and Bray have been."

Heather said that Tarek's kids "try to guess the gender and are having so much fun coming up with names." Brayden is particularly excited for another sibling, she noted, saying he, "comes up to me every day we have the kids and says 'how big is your baby today?' And he'll put his ear to my belly and say 'I can hear the baby' My heart!!!!"